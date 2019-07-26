OWATONNA—After an afternoon shower—and before another rainstorm—skies cleared long enough Thursday evening for the Crazy Days car show, so the event avoided the fate of last weekend’s Gus’ Station car show at the Steele County History Center, which had to be rescheduled to August 3 due to inclement weather.
Collectors love showing off their vehicles—and seeing those of others—at car shows, but, unfortunately, in a northern climate like Minnesota’s, “you might only get three or four months to enjoy them,” said Landon Von Ruden, who brought his 1982 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Thursday. That’s been “especially true this year.”
Von Ruden brought a 2003 Corvette to this show in 2018, and, “between my father and I, we have” a handful of appealing vehicles, he said. “My dad bought (the Monte Carlo) new in 1982, so it’s been in the family the whole time.”
Von Ruden puts “about 2,000 miles a year” on the Monte Carlo, the preponderance of those taking it to and from shows like Thursday’s in downtown Owatonna, he said. “Like any other car, it doesn’t do well if you let it sit.”
The Monte Carlo gets 33-34 mpg, and “it kind of glides over a bump,” he said. “It’s like driving a La-Z-Boy with a steering wheel in it.”
Dale Jacobson actually won an award a few years ago at this car show with his 1977 Ford Pinto Cruising Wagon, and he brought that vehicle—perhaps his favorite of his fleet—again Thursday.
“It’s unique, with porthole windows, extra gauges,” and a V6, he said. The car has been featured in multiple magazines, including the Swedish publication, “Wheels,” and it’s earned him invites to the prestigious 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance.
Jacobson ordered the vehicle from a Blooming Prairie Ford dealership late in 1976 and received it in March of 1977.
“This”—including rainbow stripes on the exterior—“was how I ordered it,” he said with a smile. “It was the 70s, you know.”
His wife, albeit indirectly, actually “saved the car,” he said. “In the 80s, the 70s were not cool,” so his wife adamantly refused to ride in the vehicle.
Rather than sell it, Jacobson “parked it,” which preserved the car, he said. Had he continued to drive it, “I would’ve driven it into the ground.”
Instead, it remained in storage, until he popped open the automotive time capsule five years ago and “did a 100-point restoration on it,” he said. “I took it down to the base shell,” and “the biggest job was putting the stripes back on it.”
The entire restoration required about a year, but “it’s my hobby,” he said. “It’s a process.”
Paradoxically, the car owes its popularity at car shows to both its uniqueness and its ubiquity, he said. “It’s different—you don’t see a Pinto Cruising Wagon every day”—but, on the other hand, “everyone had, or knows someone who had, a Pinto.”
It’s “now a pleasure vehicle” he rides mostly to and from car shows, and “it drives like new,” he said. Jacobson still has his original window sticker, so he knows he paid $5,475 for the car, “which was a lot of money back then.”
Ron Fuller brought his 2002 Corvette Roadster Thursday after bringing his 1972 Chevy Chevelle last year, he said. A retired Minneapolis automotive teacher, “I’m into cars quite a bit,” and “it’s nice to change things up to give people something different to look at.”
Why does he find his Corvette so attractive?
“It’s a Corvette,” he stated obviously. “It’s really fun to drive.”
Crazy Days concludes Saturday with retail and vendor stores opening at 8 a.m. The Owatonna Sings competition in Central Park starts at 1 p.m.