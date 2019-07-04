OWATONNA – While in Owatonna, it’s not an uncommon sight to walk into a bar and catch a handful of people ripping up tiny pieces of cardboard.
Pull-tabs have been a stable in many locations throughout the city, including fraternities like the American Legion and Elks Lodge that operate their lawful gambling on their own properties and restaurants and bar establishments such as SpareTime Entertainment and Reggie’s Brewhouse that allow non-profit groups to operate on site.
During a study session for the Owatonna City Council on Tuesday night, the council members and city staff discussed possibly expanding the limitations on how many locations at which a single organization could provide the pull-tab services.
Earlier this year, David Swenson with the Owatonna Youth Hockey Association addressed the Owatonna City Council requesting that the number of premise permits an organization can hold to conduct lawful gambling be extended beyond the current limit of three. The Hockey Association currently operates pull-tabs at Wing’s Tavern & Grille, SpareTime Entertainment, and Bridge Street Tavern.
“We have other establishments that are approaching us that want us in there,” Swenson said, adding that a total of three places have approached the Hockey Association about operating lawful gambling on their property. “We have the record of the ability to do it well and do it within the law and by the book, so we would love to have that opportunity [to expand].”
Swenson requested that the city council amend the city ordinance that limits the amount of premises permits an organization can hold from three permits to four or five. He also suggested the city council then review the ordinance every two or three years to evaluate if the limit is effective or even necessary. According to Swenson, he was unable to find a city in Minnesota that holds a limit on premises permits other than Owatonna. The Minnesota statute does not have a limit.
In opposition to the amendment, Seth Madole emailed the council members as he could not be in attendance of the study session. Madole is a former president of the Owatonna Basketball Association and the current president of the Huskies Fast Pitch Club.
“I’d like to encourage the council to maintain the current limitation in an effort to ensure the benefit of this opportunity is evenly distributed,” Madole wrote. “These associations are continually looking for ways to raise funds in an effort to keep our fees low to encourage participation and complete capital improvement projects.”
Madole added that the Fast Pitch Club recently began the process in researching what is required to administer pull-tabs in an effort to supplement other fundraiser activities. While Swenson agreed with the overall sentiment of Madole’s email, he added that the capital required to begin lawful gambling is a steep one.
“If hockey didn’t already do this, I don’t know if we’d even entertain it because the capital cost is very high,” Swenson said. “Just to maintain it is high, but we are fortunate that we already have that capital in place.”
Currently, two other non-profit groups hold premise permits on other properties in Owatonna. The Owatonna Wrestling Association operates at Just One More, Reggie’s Brewhouse, and Lava Burger & Wings, and the Steele County Snowmobile Trail Association operates at The Dog Pound.
“My concern is that the next big bar to come into town, these [associations] have at least one foot already in the door,” said Councilman Kevin Raney, who is nervous about a potential monopoly of the pull-tabs developing if the limit is expanded. “They’re also trying to sell themselves, ‘Hey, we’ve done the background checks, we’ve got a gambling man and an accountant and all this’ where as a new group comes in and hopes it works.”
Raney added that he has had calls from two different associations that are interested in starting lawful gambling as a source of fundraising but are unable to get into the heavily trafficked locations that are already occupied by another group. In Owatonna, there can only be one group in a location at a time.
Swenson also said that he encourages any organization to look into lawful gambling as a way to build funds for a non-profit program and that he would also like to see more associations take advantage of that opportunity. However, he notes that the Hockey Association is the one making the initiative to try to expand the service they are already providing.
“I kind of feel like I’m going to my parents asking if I can do something, but they tell me to let me little brother have a chance first,” Swenson said.
“On the economic development side, these associations are looking to enhance something that typical benefits us and various capital improvement projects,” said Troy Klecker, the community development director for Owatonna. “Restricting their ability to provide this service is a restriction on their ability to raise funds for our community. Don’t limit them in hopes of someone else being able to provide that same service.”
Council member Doug Voss stated that he feels that ordinances involving items such as gambling should be handled by the state.
After a lengthy discussion, the council members directed City Administrator Kris Busse to begin working on an ordinance that would extend the limit of permit premises by one additional permit. Mayor Tom Kunz and council members Dave Burbank and Jeff Okerberg all requested that if the ordinance were to be approved that it would be reviewed again after a couple of years. Raney, though initially requesting that the council wait six months to allow other associations a chance to enter into lawful gambling as a fundraiser, agreed to moving forward with an expansion on the terms of a future review as well.
The council will have opportunity to make changes to the new ordinance before voting on implementing it. If the ordinance moves forward without delay, it good be effective before the end of the year. Swenson noted that winter is the “prime time for gambling” in Owatonna and is hopeful that the Hockey Association will be able to benefit from the new ordinance in time for that season.
Council members Brent Svenby and Nate Dotson were not in attendance for the study session.