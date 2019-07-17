OWATONNA — Classic cars will be center-stage Saturday outside the Steele County History Center, while a delicious breakfast will be served inside, during the Steele County Historical Society’s annual Gus’ Station Breakfast and Car Show.
“The Steele County Historical Society is excited Gus’ Car Show has continued to grow every year,” said James Lundgren, executive director of the SCHS. “We’re looking forward to another successful edition.”
The 5th annual Gus’ Station Breakfast and Car Show, from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Steele County History Center, will be followed by a car run to Spurgy’s Bar in Hope. Proceeds from Saturday’s festivities go to the Gus’ Station Restoration project, including adding a service bay.
A committee is in charge of planning the service bay, and “we’ve already had some gifts” toward the project, Lundgren said. A service bay, which would also be used to store tools, artifacts, and vehicles, is only the latest in a series of station improvements, including antique gas pumps and its iconic sign.
Moving Gus’ Station from its original Ellendale post to the Village of Yesteryear was a prolonged and Herculean effort, as all the funding flowed from donations, according to Lloyd Kaplan, a catalyst for the project. The Ellendale Area Heritage Society met with the Steele County Historical Society, with the latter agreeing to accept the station, but then the question became, “how are we going to do it?”
Because the station’s candy was such a draw for children through the decades, “we sent notices to schools,” first, and further funding arrived from businesses, community organizations, and individuals, Kaplan explained last year. The station has now been restored to look the way it did when it first opened in 1931, with plenty of original furnishings, including the stove, a couple of windows, and cabinets.
The station was once a hub of activity in Ellendale, especially among youth, who would visit before, during, and after school. The school building, creamery, football field, and baseball field were all in close proximity to the gas station.
This car show is a critical fundraiser, it allows numerous individuals to spotlight — and view — classic vehicles, and it draws attention to Gus’ Station and the historical society, so it “hits several objectives at the same time,” said Kirby Knutson, who has been on the car show committee since it began in 2014 and is a member of the history center board. The inaugural car show boasted slightly more than 100 vehicles, and this year’s goal is 150.
The car show is a participant voting system, with open class trophies to the top ten vehicles. There is a $5 per vehicle registration fee, and a dash plaque will be given to all entries.
“It’s an open show, not specifically one decade or type of car,” and variegated vehicles are scheduled to be on display, Lundgren said. For example, a 1957 Vintage Sprint Car #9, a 1970s vintage wingless sprint car #17, 1957 vintage Chevy Convertible Stock Car, 1948 Curtis Craft Midget vintage race car, vintage super modified race car; 1967 Chevelle Asphalt race car, 1963 Nova vintage late model race car; 1961 McCulloch Go-Kart; 1948 customized Crosley pickup; Model A hunting camper; and the current Mastell Brothers Touring Series points-leading Sprint car are all slated to attend.
“We try to get some unique vehicles,” Knutson said. “Pickups are always popular, we always have Chevy’s from” the late 1950s and 1960s, and “personally, I’m interested in Ford’s” from the 1930s and 1940s.
Knutson dedicates plenty of his time to restoring cars, and he’ll bring his reproduction of a 1967 Shelby Cobra to the show Saturday, he said. For Knutson’s generation, and, likely, generations preceding and succeeding his, the Shelby Cobra is near the top of the list — if not at the top — of cars “I want to have.”
Designed primarily to race against Ferrari, the Shelby Cobra remains iconic, especially for “vintage speed” enthusiasts, he said. There were “only 31 original cars made in this model” that he’ll bring a reproduction of on Saturday.
There is no charge to view the vehicles at Saturday’s show, although donations of course are always appreciated, Lundgren said. Guests can stroll through the Village of Yesteryear and purchase commemorative items in Gus’ Station as well as from the County Junction Gift Shop inside the history center.
Breakfast — egg bake, fruit, muffin, and beverage — will be available from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The cost is $10 per person, but children 5 and younger eat free with paid adult. Tickets are available at the SCHS or online.
Presenting sponsors for Saturday’s festivities are Hope Creamery and Tri M Graphics.