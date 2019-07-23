MEDFORD — Medford has moved quickly to hire a new business manager, as the school board approved Jarred Anderson for that position during Monday’s meeting.
Anderson, whose first official day will be Aug. 1, “has experience as a business manager,” and “experience is one thing we were really looking for,” said Mark Ristau, Medford’s superintendent. Anderson, who also farms with his family, currently works as the business manager for the Glenville-Emmons school district.
Anderson replaces Andrew Adams, who announced his resignation, effective June 30, earlier this summer. Adams was hired in May 2018 to replace Lylia Iverson, who was with the district for decades before retiring last summer.
In other developments Monday, Kevin Babcock, Medford’s high school principal, briefed the board on possibilities for a new digital sign display. The board ultimately tabled the discussion to gather more information, as well as decide where exactly to place such a sign — on the top of the hill next to the school building, near the veterans memorial, at the Interstate 35 exit, or somewhere else.
After reaching out to nine companies, Babcock recommended Signs Plus, which would provide a faux brick sign roughly seven feet tall and eight feet wide for $32,000. That price also includes parts for five years, lifetime support and software updates, a 10-year parts availability guarantee, and the ability to control the sign remotely from anywhere.
The next-lowest bid was more than $40,000, he said. “If you ask me, the price from Signs Plus is amazing.”
“We discussed (this) four or five years ago, and it was very expensive,” but “we probably need some sort of exterior advertising,” Ristau said. “We really don’t have anything.”
Prices for LED signs like this have “gotten considerably cheaper,” said John Anhorn, a member of the school board. “It’s gotten to be half of what it was five years ago.”
The board tabled the discussion Monday, but the possibility of installing a digital sign, which would be similar to the one in front of Owatonna High School, next summer makes sense, Ristau said. The district plans a major parking lot renovation in the summer of 2020, as well.
Ristau also provided an enrollment update Monday, and while numbers in July are “soft,” the district’s current enrollment stands at 923, juxtaposed with 896 at this time last year.
“Oct. 1 is when we can say, ‘This is who we are,’” but, even acknowledging the fluidity of summer figures, ultimately “I do anticipate us to be up versus last year,” he said. “We have done a lot of open enrollment forms in the last week or so.”
Also Monday, the board approved the district’s Long-Term Facilities Maintenance plan.
Minnesota school districts applying for long-term facilities maintenance revenue must annually complete the application for Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Revenue and submit it to the Minnesota Department of Education. To qualify for Long-Term Maintenance Revenue, school districts must have a 10-year plan adopted by the school board and approved by the commissioner of education.
Districts approve a 10-year-plan annually, so “it’s fairly fluid,” Ristau said. Districts often “move money around from year to year if you have a big project on the horizon,” which Medford did to complete their HVAC replacement project in the summer of 2017 and will do again to fund the parking lot reconfiguration next summer.