OWATONNA—More than 6,000 Owatonna residents lost power at various points Saturday due to strong thunderstorms that brought high winds, lightning, and torrential rains to southern Minnesota, but Owatonna Public Utilities restored power to the vast majority of those customers in only a few hours.
At roughly 9 a.m. Saturday, OPU was working on a pair of outages caused by downed trees, one in the southeast section of Owatonna, and the second in the northwest part of town, said Roger Warehime, OPU general manager. As “crews began getting (those customers) back on,” another line of wicked thunderstorms hit the city, knocking down more trees.
Around that time, “the breakers opened up on one of our transformers at the east substation, which” left essentially Owatonna’s entire east side without power, he said. In addition, “one circuit opened up” at the power plant substation, which impacted areas like Owatonna Country Club, Hilltop Avenue, and Kim Lane.
OPU was able to “feed off other substations” Saturday to restore power in impacted areas, he said. “When it’s a substation, it impacts a lot of people, but there are ways you can deal with it.”
While “crews were here until about 8 p.m. Saturday for a few isolated cases,” the preponderance of those who had lost power had it back by early Saturday afternoon, he said. “Our guys are dedicated and want to get people back up as soon as possible.”
Mike Johnson, Steele’s County’s emergency management director and Owatonna’s fire chief, was unaware of any injuries from Saturday’s storms, but his office did receive a high volume of calls regarding downed trees and power lines.
On North Street, a tree was uprooted, hit power lines, and broke a gas line, Johnson said. “There was a gas leak,” so crews had to rectify that.
“Usually, with storms like this, it’s trees breaking, but we’ve had so much rain, the ground is saturated, so (trees) are falling over,” like the one on North Street, Johnson said. “Roots just come right out of the ground.”
OPU hasn’t seen an outage like this since powerful thunderstorms hammered this area in September of 2018
During the peak of that outage, roughly 4,300 customers in Owatonna were without power, Warehime said. “We actually had more people without power” Saturday than in September, but “for a shorter amount of time.”
Warehime advised those who lose power to use OPU’s new online outage system.
“People can enter it on our website,” and “when we’re busy, that’s a better way,” because “they can get information to us and not tie up another phone line,” he said. “Our phones were getting overwhelmed with the number of calls” Saturday.
Citizens can prepare for severe weather like Saturday’s storms by purchasing National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration radios, which “give you the latest warning from the National Weather Service,” Johnson said. “You can program them to Steele County” specifically.
In addition, ready.gov “is the best site I’ve seen for public safety information,” including details on what to include in disaster kits, such as water, flashlights, and batteries, he said. “Storms create all kinds of hazards,” so “if you don’t have to be outside, don’t be.”
Travel isn’t advised during storms like Saturday’s, nor in their immediate aftermath, for several reasons, Johnson said. First, flash floods can force vehicles to “hydroplane and lost control.”
Secondly, trees and power lines can be in the streets, he said. “Assume power lines are live, and stay away from them.”
Plenty of intersections flooded Saturday, he said. “Avoid driving through those areas.”
During rainstorms, individuals should also steer clear of creeks and rivers, he said. “Those can come up” and lead to rushing currents.
Because of this rainy recent stretch, Johnson has received numerous reports of flooded basements, he said. “Make sure your downspouts are working properly and carrying water away from your foundation.”
“Also, check your sump pumps,” and have battery backups for them, he advised. “If you lose power, and you depend on your sump pump, that creates an issue.”
Sanitary sewers can also back up in the case of rainstorms, he said. However, “if you have a plumber put in a check valve, it can prevent (sewage) from coming in your basement.”
Johnson’s main concern for the immediate future is flooding around the county, so he hopes “we’re in for a dry spell,” he said. “The ground is already saturated.”
He may get his wish, as sunny skies are predicted for the balance of this week, according to the NWS. The next chance of rain in Owatonna isn’t until Friday.
While severe weather, such as Saturday’s storm, is dangerous, common sense can usually help one avoid calamity, Johnson concluded. “If you’re concerned about safety, go inside, and pick a safe place.”