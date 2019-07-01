ELLENDALE — Ellendale Days hit one of its high points of the weekend — perhaps the highest point — Saturday afternoon during the annual parade.
Among the parade’s participants were members of Ellendale-Geneva High School’s class of 1983, who elected to hold their class reunion during Ellendale Days Saturday for multiple reasons, including, naturally, the fact that “we’re awesome,” said Lisa Davidson. Though Saturday was one of the warmest days of the year so far in southern Minnesota, “we’re getting through it.”
“It’s good to have” a reunion during Ellendale Days, because “there are lots of people around, and it’s easy to make connections,” said Jeff Spatenka. “We’ve talked about teachers we liked — and teachers we didn’t — and people we haven’t seen since graduation.”
While Saturday’s 10 attendees may not seem a high number, it is much more impressive when one considers the graduating class had only 30, four of whom have since died, Spatenka said.
The group met in the city’s park Saturday morning, and “we’re all enjoying the company,” said Becca Spurr. “It’s a lot of fun.”
“Just being with the class is exciting,” said Elizabeth Raney. “I remember being in marching band and marching in this parade” just as the current NRHEG marching band did Saturday.
Their shirts, courtesy of Ellendale business Lerberg’s, left no doubt they’re “Ellendale Geneva Raiders Forever,” rather than alumni of the since-combined district of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers, Spatenka said.
“We’re the last of a dying breed,” he said.
Although they wanted to hold their 35th-reunion last year, plans didn’t coalesce quickly enough, so Saturday was the class’s first reunion in six years, Davidson said. “We’re doing it big this year,” including marching in the parade, “to make up for missing last year.”
The candy they decided to toss out during the parade, Smarties and Dum Dums, even carried a message, Davidson said with a laugh. “We had some smarties and some dumb-dumbs” in the class of 1983.
Returning to Ellendale illustrated for Davidson the fact “most things haven’t changed, but a few things have,” she said. In addition, “we’re exercising some memory muscles, things you don’t forget.”
For example, “throwing super balls at teachers and food fights in the cafeteria,” Spatenka said with a laugh. “We were kind of a hellions a little bit, but you had to make school fun.”
Davidson recalled her grandmother, Norma Wandrey, who was a teacher and elementary principal in the district. Wandrey was also one of the first certified teachers to graduate from what is now Minnesota State University-Mankato.
“Not many women got their four-year degrees at that time,” Davidson said. “She was kind of a pioneer.”
On Saturday, Spatenka noted the absence of numerous Ellendale landmarks and businesses he recalled from his school days.
“There’s no hardware store, and the barber shop is gone,” he said. “There used to be a teen center, and a Welcome Inn restaurant.”
“I waitressed there,” at the Welcome Inn, Davidson recalled. “They called it the morgue,” because, apparently, one customer had his absolute, final meal there.
Gus’s Station, another Ellendale hallmark, is also missed, but at least that has been moved to — and restored at — the Village of Yesteryear, Spurr said. The station has been restored to look the way it did when it first opened in 1931, with plenty of original furnishings, including the stove, a couple of windows, and cabinets, which is “really cool.”
After spending their morning and afternoon in Ellendale Saturday, members of the class of 1983 planned to visit Geneva, Spatenka said. “We’ll eat dinner, and we have a bonfire planned.”