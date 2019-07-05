OWATONNA — “Inspiring kids to love to read became my mission,” Dolly Parton said with a vibrant smile and the quintessential twinkle in her eye. “In the beginning, my hope was simply to inspire the children in my home country but here we are today with a worldwide program that gives a book a month to well over 1 million children.”
Her message can be found on the website for her Imagination Library, a book-gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they bring school. After launching the program in 1995, the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library rapidly expanded from Parton’s hometown in Tennessee to five countries around the world.
Steele County is among that group.
On June 11, the United Way of Steele County’s Women United held the sixth annual Power of the Purse fundraiser event to support Steele County’s involvement in the Imagination Library. The sold-out event was a record year, as the final amount raised came to $38,645.
“It was far and away a record,” said Kim Schaufenbuel, the president of the United Way of Steele County.
Since bringing the Imagination Library to Steele County in 2014, 900 area children have “graduated” out of the program. In 2018, there were 14,655 books mailed to more than 1,200 local kids — a number that Schaufenbuel hopes will continue to grow.
“This program transcends race, class, culture, and socio-economic status. There is no income threshold to be enrolled,” Schaufenbuel said, adding that as a voracious reader herself starting at a young age she credits her love for reading for much of her success. “Anyway that we can give children access to that same success is a positive thing.”
Schaufenbuel said that thanks to the continuing generosity of those who attend the annual Power of the Purse, as well as several civic groups and businesses throughout Steele County, there hasn’t been a need to limit the amount of children who can be enrolled in the Imagination Library program. Moving forward, she stated that the goal is to continue to bring in $30,000 to $40,000 each year and continue to share the enthusiasm for reading with all of Steele County’s children ages 5 and younger.
“This is such a joyous program,” Schaufenbuel said with a smile. “A lot of what the United Way does revolves around solving problems and understand someone’s difficulties. But this one is just pure joy.”
The Power of the Purse raised money through a silent auction, live auction, ticket sales, a wine wall, a purse tree, and direct sponsorships. All the auction items and wine were donated by either Women United members, local businesses, or private donations. Before the commencement of the auction, a heartwarming video of children running to their mailboxes to receive their book was shared by parent and creator Rachel Peterson. Lori Holm, a special education teacher at Washington Elementary, spoke about the important of reading to children and how it affects their development and future success.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is open to any child in Steele County from birth to the age of 5. For more information on this program, call the United Way of Steele County at 507-455-1180 or go to www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org.