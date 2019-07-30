OWATONNA — For 22 years, a special band made of Owatonna locals seemed to have that special extra something needed to bring people to their feet.
Every time the Fabulous Love Handles began to play at the Steele County Free Fair, the area would be swarmed with people of all ages dancing to their music, whether it be in Fair Square or inside the Beer Garden.
Despite the group of nine buddies hanging up their instruments and officially retiring in 2018, the Love Handles are preparing to reunite once again for the Fair Square stage on Tuesday of the 2019 fair.
“It’s great because everybody is on board for it,” said Steve Reinhardt, the drummer for the Love Handles. “This will be fun.”
The infamous Owatonna band initially called it quits when their keyboardist Mike Chinander moved out to Oregon. Reinhardt said that though Chinander’s move was the final nail in the coffin for the band, the group had already started to taper off how many performances they would take on in a year.
“Collectively we had decided that once a month was enough so that everyone could kind of do their own things,” Reinhardt said. “Guys were retiring and had other interests.”
When the end came, Reinhardt said he couldn’t necessarily label it as “sad.”
“It was kind of an end-of-an-era feeling,” he stated. “We hated to see it go, but we knew it was going to happen.”
With Chinander’s return to Steele County, however, a spark was once again ignited for the band as they prepare for another show that has proven over the years to be a true crowd pleaser.
In the beginning
It was the spring of 1997 when Reinhardt’s friend Greg Northrup called him up. Northrup was trying to get a band together for a benefit at the Rochester Country Club and Reinhardt and his brother Dave were known “basement jammers.”
After the Reinhardt boys were on board, Northrup collected a few other musicians in the area and they began to practice for what they believed would be a one-time thing as a band with no name.
“We would have these rehearsals prior to that first gig that would end with us sitting around for a couple hours trying to come up with a name,” Steve Reinhardt said. “We always came up with some pretty hilarious things.”
During one of those sessions, Steve Reinhardt said that he blurted out “love handles,” to which the sound guy March Schuster responded with “fabulous.”
“And just like that we decided on Fabulous Love Handles,” Steve Reinhardt laughed. “It was just supposed to be a funny things, but it was catchy and the people liked it, so we kept it.”
After that “one-time gig” at the Rochester Country Club, the Love Handles received a phone call from the biggest annual event in southern Minnesota — the Steele County Free Fair.
Love Handles at the fair
“The first time we played the Beer Garden we didn’t know what to expect. It was only our second gig,” Steve Reinhardt said. “We walked in and the place was so packed that I think we all had a little bit of stage fright.”
Though when the lights went down and the music started to ring through the building, the Love Handles forgot about their nerves and did what they do best: they had fun.
“Our main goal is to get people on the dance floor. We love it when they’re dancing so that’s what it’s all about for us,” Steve Reinhardt said. “The crowd appreciated us and we were so happy to have them come support us. We hoped that had as much fun as we did.”
After their fair debut, Steve Reinhardt said that their phones starting ringing off the hooks with possible gigs all around the area. Throughout the years the performed at almost every venue in Owatonna, frequented the Twin Cities area for events and fundraisers, and traveled throughout the southern half of the state and into Illinois.
The fair, however, remained as a special place for the group as the happily returned year after year.
“We had about 16 years in a row at the Beer Garden and then we moved to the Fair Square stage outside for the last six years,” Steve Reinhardt said. “We have a very long run at the fair and we are very appreciative of it. We had great crowds every year and we just can’t thank them enough.”
Best of friends
Spending all those years together making music, Steve Reinhardt said that they were more than just band mates. The group of guys became great friends.
“We’ve all now each other really forever,” Steve Reinhardt laughed. “Since the early ‘70s we’ve all been good friends. Our two horn players are from the Cities so we didn’t know them until the band started, but we’re good buddies with them now, too.”
Their camaraderie was both undeniable and unshakeable throughout the years, including when they lost one of their own. Greg Fischer, who had been one of the lead singers for the Love Handles, died in 2015 after being a fundamental part of the band for 18 years.
“He had been a very integral part of the band so losing him was extremely hard,” Steve Reinhardt said. “We battled through it, though. We were going to call it quits, but decided that he wouldn’t want us to do that.”
Carrying on Fischer’s legacy, the Love Handles continued to return to the stage for four additional years before dissolving due to Chinander’s relocation.
Reuniting on the Fair Square stage, Steve Reinhardt stated that they’re ready to have just as much fun as the first time they walked into the Beer Garden 22 years ago.
“It was always all about getting the boomers on the dance floor again,” Steve Reinhardt said. “It’s always been about our fans.”
The Fabulous Love Handles will be on the United Prairie Bank in Fair Square on Tuesday, Aug. 13 during fair week. The reunion concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Dean Velzke, Ameriprise Financial, Harland’s Tire and Auto Center, Kappy’s Collision Center, and Owatonna Floor Covering.
Along with the Reinhardt brothers, Chinander, and Schuster, the Fabulous Love Handles consists of Dale Anhorn, Scott Rogness, Danny Uptadel, Mark Roessler, and Jeff King. Northrup left the band after a couple of years. Local musician and vocalist Barry Gillespie frequents the stage with the Love Handles, performing anywhere from three songs to entire sets.