OWATONNA — For Kathy Van Ommermen, one of the simple things she enjoys most comes directly from nature, which she in turn brings inside her home and shares with the community.
For the last 18 summers, Van Ommermen has been raising monarch butterflies. The project began as a fundraiser when her sons were ages 6 and 7, titled M & M Monarchs, but has continued as a way to spread joy to people and educate others on the life cycle of the “king” of butterflies.
“In the wild, only 10% of monarch eggs make it to a butterfly,” Van Ommermen said. “If you take the eggs in and take care of them, then the percentage is 90% or higher.”
Currently, Van Ommermen has well over 100 monarchs in her care, though they aren’t the beautiful winged creatures that are well known to people — at least not just yet.
Beginning in May, Van Ommermen and her husband start visiting spots around Owatonna that have milkweed, which she states is the only thing monarchs will lay their eggs on. After carefully collecting the eggs by plucking the part of the leaf that they are attached to, Van Ommermen places each egg in its own small container no bigger than the ketchup cups one finds at a fast food restaurant. From there, she checks on them daily and feeds them milkweed until they become a big enough caterpillar to move into a nine-ounce cup with netting over the top. Once they attain full growth, the process of metamorphosis begins by each caterpillar transforming into a chrysalis, commonly referred to as a cocoon.
Within 10 days, a monarch butterfly will emerge.
Van Ommermen said that the entire process takes about 30 days. When the chrysalises are formed, she sells them for $5 so that people can bring them home and watch the butterflies emerge, eventually releasing them into the world.
“It’s easy and fun for people because once the caterpillars are chrysalises, they don’t really have to do anything or know what milkweed is,” Van Ommermen said. “They just get to wait for them to come out.”
Over the years, Van Ommermen admits that raising the butterflies has become a passion of hers, despite it being more work than one would imagine.
“It is very time consuming, especially because they eat a lot when they get big,” she laughed, adding that in the beginning of June she had more than 400 eggs or caterpillars in her care. “It takes a lot of time. I stand at the kitchen sink every night feeding them or cleaning out their cups. I call it doing my chores.”
Van Ommermen said that caring for the early stages of a monarch is also an everyday commitment, meaning that even when she travels out of town they all have to come with her.
“We went up north for a week and I had to take them along because you feed them every day,” she said. “It doesn’t really tie us down, but we have to take care of them every single day. It’s not something that you can leave at home for a few days.”
Despite the work load and time commitment, Van Ommermen said that bring happiness into the lives of other people through her butterflies is what keeps her doing it summer after summer.
“It brings a joy to people to see how God does that, taking a little caterpillar and in just 10 days it turns into a butterfly that looks nothing like the caterpillar. It has different colors, legs, and wings,” Van Ommermen said. “The joy I get is making people happy. They can see the transformation and then they can let the butterfly go.”
Van Ommermen also presents her butterfly project to local daycares as well as at the Rice Lake State Park. She also has a display at the Steele County Free Fair in the Rice Lake State Park booth.
A bonus that has come from her project has been the increased awareness and interest in monarch butterflies. Van Ommermen said that she is now aware of several other people in town that have begun harvesting monarch eggs and raising them indoors, combating the decline in monarch butterfly numbers seen in recent years.
“Some people have gotten [a chrysalis] from me and then asked me how they can do it, too,” she said. “It definitely makes people more interested in the whole process, and I’ve noticed that more people have planted milkweed.”
Van Ommermen added that she is always open to giving milkweed plants to those interested, so that they can harvest the eggs in their own gardens and attract more monarch butterflies in their yard. Van Ommermen herself starts gathering monarch eggs in her garden after July 4, stating that she comes home to new eggs every day.
“This is something that everyone can enjoy and be part of God’s creation,” Van Ommermen said.
For more information on M & M Monarchs, contact Kathy Van Ommermen at 507-676-7244.