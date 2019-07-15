OWATONNA — The key, it seems, was the duct tape.
And that “key” was something the youth contestants in the cardboard boat regatta apparently understood better than their adult counterparts in the race that took place at River Springs Water Park on Saturday.
The regatta was part of the ninth annual Weekend Out — two full days of family-friend fun and recreation put on by the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department. The activities were meant to introduce city-owned amenities — like the water park as well as various trails and Lake Kohlmier — to those who may not be familiar with them or to encourage those who already knew and used them to use them a little more.
One such place was River Springs, which also offered reduced rates at the water park on Sunday — a good day for those wanting to beat the oppressive heat and humidity of the day with a dip in the pool.
But the real kickoff to River Springs’ participation in the Weekend Out festivities was the regatta on Saturday morning.
The rules of the regatta were simple. Boats could be made from two materials and two materials only — cardboard and duct tape. The boats, which could be no more than four feet wide, would then be launched into the deep end of the pool, and the crew of the boat — two people armed with no more than one paddle apiece — would paddle 25 meters (about 82 feet) to see who could make the crossing first.
Of course, bragging rights would go to the boat that made it across first, but there were other awards to be handed out, including an award for the best design and the aptly named “Titanic Award” for the boat that had the most majestic sinking.
And would the cardboard boats really go down in the water like the Titanic?
“Oh, they’re going to sink,” said Dani Licht, the recreational supervisor who oversees the water park and, by extension, the cardboard boat regatta.
Licht had watched the regatta six years ago — the first and only other time the water park had held a cardboard boat regatta. And the one constant with that boat race was that cardboard and water don’t mix, hence making it inevitable that the boats would sink, though she said the eventual winner of that earlier regatta made it across the pool before the water got the better of the boat.
“The key is duct tape,” she said. “The more duct tape you have, the better chance you have of not sinking.”
That was a lesson taken to heart by best friends Avery Pegg and Linden Aarsvold, soon-to-be third graders at Lincoln Elementary School, who teamed up in a “galaxy-themed” boat.
“We moved a few weeks ago,” said Linden, adding that that meant plenty of boxes to choose from to construct their boat.
Linden and Avery even had extra bits of duct tape affixed to the side of the boat “just in case” they sprung a leak and needed to make a quick patch.
They didn’t needed it, it seems. The duct tape that they used on the bottom and sides of the boat — all 12 rolls of it — was sufficient to keep them from sinking, despite Dani Licht’s prediction that all the boats were going to sink. And when the race was through, Linden and Avery inched out a slight victory over their competitor and fellow Lincoln students Lilly and Kaiden Struss, a brother-and-sister team.
Riding in their Marvel comic book-themed boat made with three layers of cardboard and a lot of duct tape, the Struss siblings got off to a good start, taking an early lead. But unlike Linden and Avery, who used paddles supplied by the water park, Lilly and Kaiden opted for homemade cardboard oars emblazoned with emblems of their favorite Marvel superheroes. The cardboard oars didn’t stand up as well to the water, allowing Linden and Avery to overtake them. And just as the Struss ship sailed into the finish line, it capsized, sending the siblings — all grins — into the water.
As for Linden and Avery, their galaxy boat was in great enough shape still that they were able to put it in the water for another race — this time in the 15 and older class race.
It was obvious that the older cardboard yachtsmen hadn’t put as much duct tape on their crafts. And so, no sooner had they launched than Licht’s prediction proved true.
They sank.