OWATONNA — It was a full house on Tuesday as family members of Park Place residents expressed their concern, if not disdain, to the Steele County Board of Commissioners over a potential purchase agreement for the assisted living facility.
Last week, the commissioners held a work study session that included a presentation from Brad Bass, the president of Bradford Development, who submitted a purchase proposal for Park Place Senior Living and the connected vacant Cedarview Care Center, both located in Owatonna near the fairgrounds. The facilities are owned by the county, but Park Place is currently being managed and operated by Benedictine Health System as a Koda Living Community.
In his presentation, Bass stated that his vision for the two facilities would be to keep Park Place as an assisted living facility and to demolish Cedarview, replacing it with a 27-unit senior cooperative. Initially, Bass believed that Bradford Development would be able to go into the purchase without disrupting the 50 residents currently living at Park Place, but the discovery of shared underground utilities between the two facilities was a game-changer.
“It causes a lot of concerns,” Bass said during the work study session. “Due to the connecting nature to the buildings, it’s been deemed to be an unsafe operation for us to have residents within 20-feet of us doing this major operation.”
Stating that it would create too many opportunities for a crisis with already vulnerable adults, Bass told the commissioners that his new plan would be to relocate the residents for about six months until all the risk-factors involving the Park Place building are handled.
When the news of the potential relocation made its way to the residents and their families, it was not well received.
“The residents and their family members had three main concerns,” said County Administrator Scott Golberg. “Those concerns were the relocation and disruption to the residents, the current employees being laid off, and frustration with the county’s lack of regular communication.”
According to Golberg, county staff and commissioners had been meeting with Park Place residents and families over the last year and half to update them on the property and where things were at during the sale. He said that due to a lack of interest in the property as of late, there hadn’t been a meeting in a while.
“I will admit that once we engaged with this prospective buyer, things began evolving and changing fairly rapidly,” Golberg said in reference to Bradford Development. “Our work session was a time to get the prospective buyer to unveil the conceptual plan, which is where [the residents] got their news from initially. It was alarming, and understandably so, for the residents to learn that they would have to relocate temporarily.”
“Alarmed” is one of many ways to describe the emotions filling the board room on Tuesday, as families of residents and Koda Living Community board members expressed their clear opposition to the notion of displacing the elders currently being cared for in Park Place.
“You five people have these people’s lives in your hands,” said Bonnie Russell, whose brother-in-law is a current resident of Park Place. “They’re all people who were just like us one time — out doing their thing — and they had to go into a home. They should not be punished because they chose that home to go to. And now you want to make them move for six months and bring them back? Some of them might not even make it six months with the trauma of moving.”
The hardships of moving was a common point of topic during the special public comment period that Commissioner and Chair Greg Krueger opened up during the meeting. Tom Shea, a member of the Koda board, directly referenced the board’s original promise to the residents that their health and safety would be in mind during the selling process.
“Clearly relocating this elderly population for a period of six months is not in their best interest,” Shea said, adding that anyone who has participated in any type of mood understands the stresses that come with it. “Just the thought of this happening has caused stress. That’s clearly not in the best interest of the residents of Park Place.”
“Sometimes I think it’s important to put the best interest of the county ahead of just the monetary return that the county is going to receive,” Shea continued as he noted that while relocating the residents may be the easiest way to get work on the buildings done, it does not mean that it is the only way. “I ask you to renew your pledge to the resident of Park Place, to their families, and to the community that you will not disrupt their lives and you will not require them to be relocated with whatever happens with that property.”
Shea is also a former county administrator and commissioner of Steele County.
Other concerns brought up during the county board meeting by members of the public included not wanting to lose the staff currently working at Park Place. Sue Peoples, whose father is a resident, stated that she is unsure if her father would even want to return to Park Place after the construction is complete if the same staff is no longer there.
“That place is not about the building itself,” Peoples said. “It is about the community and the family that they have all developed with all the other residents that live there and with the staff there.”
A lack of bed availability in the community was also upsetting to the people, with one woman stating she could only find 24 openings in Steele County for the 50 residents that would be displaced.
The crowd overwhelmingly called for the commissioners to make a provision to their listing that would ensure that regardless of who purchases the property that the residents will not be relocated. After about 40 minutes of discussion, Commissioner James Brady motioned that they bring all the notes from the board meeting and a meeting with Park Place residents, family, and staff that took place in the morning to the potential buyer and continue negotiations towards a purchase agreement that would be approved by the full board. The commissioners agreed that the notes would reflect the public interest of not relocating the residents and did not directly respond to the calls to take a stance as a board when they return to the negotiation table.
“You have put us as commissioners in a no-win situation,” Commissioner Rick Gnemi stated after the board asked the audience how they would feel if the residents were not relocated and something catastrophic happened. “We made it very clear that we don’t want anyone to have to move, and [Bradford Development] came back just a week ago saying that they will have to move. We didn’t know ourselves. It’s not like we were holding it in our vest pocket and waiting until the 13th hour and try to lay it on you.”
“We inherited this,” Gnemi continued. “Not one person in this group here did this. We inherited this stuff and we’re trying to clean it up.”
According to Golberg, the county will be bringing notes from the board meeting and notes from the Tuesday morning meeting at Park Place to resume negotiations with Bradford Development. Golberg added that the entire purchase agreement is still a work in progress with “multiple working parts” that range from the property purchase to a transition agreement plan.
“There’s a lot of questions and concerns that unfortunately we can’t answer because we don’t know all the answers,” Golberg said. “What we do know is that [Bradford Development] would have a place holder for the current residents to return to their apartments and keep the same rates for at least a year. We also know that they are willing to pay for some of the relocation expenses.”
During the board meeting, commissioners also expressed to the public that they are hoping to arrange a time for staff from Bradford Development to have a meeting the with Park Place residents, families, and staff to address concerns and answer questions.