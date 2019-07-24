STEELE COUNTY – Much to the surprise and delight of the Steele County Board of Commissioners, seven different entities submitted proposals to purchase three separate parcels of land throughout the county.
In June, the board approved a request for proposals on three properties: an empty lot in Clinton Falls, the Crane Creek School which is a lot that has a small pavilion just west of Owatonna, and the Hope School in Somerset Township. The proposals were allowed to have any combination of any two of the three parcels or could include the whole bunch.
“The reason the county board requested the proposals on the properties – particularly for Hope School and Crane Creek – is because they are essential public parks and public use areas,” explained County Administrator Scott Golberg. “The cost-benefit to maintain these properties wasn’t really meeting the demand of the public use, so the commissioners felt it would be better served is someone else managed or owned them or to even put them back on the tax roll.”
Six private parties and one community group submitted a total of 11 proposals, with five of them being for the Hope School. The Hope Businessmen’s Club submitted one of the lower bids for the school so that they could keep the former two-room schoolhouse in the community as a Community Center as well as the future site of the Hope Water Cooperative. However, Golberg said that money will only be part of the equation as a committee consisting of himself and commissioners Rick Gnemi and Jim Abbe analyze the proposals.
“The overall benefit to the county will be weight in,” Golberg said. “Big numbers will not just write off the community proposal. The board always tries to look deeper under and inbetween the numbers at what it really means and what it could mean down the road.”
That is exactly what Dale Wilker, a prominent player in keeping the Hope School for the Hope community, is banking on.
“I think that we should really consider [the Hope Businessmen’s Club proposal] as overall the best use for this building,” Wilker said. “The proposal wasn’t for the highest bidder, it was for the best use for the county.”
Wilker explained to the commissioners that there is a group of people willing to volunteer their time to replace the roof on the school. He also stated that there is an initiative to raise money for new paint in the building as well as potentially new windows.
“We checked and we qualify for the National Historical Society that will get us money for the roof and if we need windows we could get windows that would match the ones that were put in there originally,” Wilker added.
Other proposals for the Hope School, all by private parties, included turning it into a building site, remodeling the building to use as a private residence, subdividing the lot into four parcels with various uses, and remodeling the school to either rent as an event center or convert to a single family home. The highest proposal for the Hope School came in at $19,555.
Three private parties submitted proposals for the Crane Creek School lot which included converting the property to farm land, turning it into a building site, constructing a home and pole barn, or converting it to either a go-cart/UTV track or community garden. The proposals ranged from $15,000 to $27,555.
Three private parties submitted proposals for the Clinton Falls lot which included converting the property into a building site, building a single-family home and pole barn, and leaving it as is until there is future use. The proposals ranged from $5,000 to $21,000.
Golberg said that the plan is for the review committee to bring back a recommendation on the properties to the full board at the August 13 meeting.