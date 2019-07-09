OWATONNA — Scott Noet, a decorated social studies teacher at Owatonna Middle School, has added yet another commendation: 2019 Minnesota History Teacher of the Year.
History “is a story,” and his mission each day is to engage students “into the story,” Noet explained Monday night. Middle school students are generally “looking to fit in,” so he reminds them they already fit into the longer, larger continuum of history, and it’s up to them to “write in that story.”
“We do history,” because “they’re more engaged when they have a stake in it,” he said. As a rule, “if I’m bored, kids are bored.”
Noet and his students have built canoes for their unit on explorers Lewis and Clark, arranged their desks as if they’re engaged in trench warfare for World War I lessons, performed skits using period lingo during Prohibition lessons, fashioned quills out of turkey feathers to sign the Declaration of Independence, and created face masks when they learned about the Spanish Flu pandemic, he said. Noet has been diving deeper and deeper into that flu outbreak recently, a seminal event in world history that inexplicably “gets glossed over at times.”
During the 1918 influenza pandemic, about 500 million people, or one-third of the world’s population, became infected with the virus, and the number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide, with roughly 675,000 occurring in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The pandemic was so severe that from 1917 to 1918, life expectancy in the United States fell by an astonishing 12 years, to 36.6 years for men and 42.2 years for women.
Inaugurated in 2004, the History Teacher of the Year Award highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school, and it’s presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. This fall, the national History Teacher of the Year will be selected from a pool of state winners, including Noet.
Noet takes “risks” in his classroom, but he can do so because he’s cultivated trusting relationships with his students, said Jeff Elstad, Owatonna’s superintendent. “It’s about being able to take risks” and “know it’s going to be OK.”
Elstad’s three children who had Noet for an instructor still recall him fondly because of those rewarding relationships, Elstad said. Noet “really, truly lives” the district’s motto of “inspiring excellence every day.”
Elstad has given his staff "permission to fail" while “encouraging us to try new things,” Noet said. Consequently, Noet has adopted a mantra of “why not?” in his classes.
“If you ever stop trying to reach or teach kids in new ways, you should retire or find a new job,” Noet said. “Teaching is always a work in progress, at once an art and a science that mixes head, heart, and a ton of humor.”
The National History Teacher of the Year Award will be presented by John Avlon, senior political analyst and anchor at CNN, at a ceremony in New York City Oct. 2. In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, Owatonna Middle School will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials.
Even before this latest award, this had already been an eventful stretch for Noet, who was a finalist for the National Education Association Award for Teaching Excellence and earned a trip to the nation’s capital for a gala dinner and ceremony. In addition, now-Governor Tim Walz visited Noet’s classroom in early-September to spend time with students and the teacher.
Noet, who has been in this district for 22 years, was named the Transatlantic Outreach Program’s Fellow of the Year in 2009. In 2014, as part of Top’s STEM education tour, Noet co-led a group of 17 science and social studies teachers through the Germany to build bridges of international and interdisciplinary collaboration.
Furthermore, he’s been Owatonna’s Teacher of the Year and a finalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Noet has been president and vice president of the Minnesota Council for Social Studies, as well.
He’s hardly resting on his laurels, however, as one of his latest goals is to expose his students to the outside world more, Noet said. He’s “challenged” himself to “get the kids more out into the community and into (the middle school’s new) outdoor classroom.”
Mark Sebring’s two sons “had great experiences” with Noet, and they still praise him, said the chairman of Owatonna’s school board. “It’s a real honor to have you part of our school district.”
Noet noted “it’s not just about me,” however. He’s been supported and motivated by his fellow teachers and his administrators.
“I’m trying to keep up with” them, because “they’re doing really cool” things, Noet said. At OMS, “we really have some momentum going.”