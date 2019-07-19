OWATONNA – The Owatonna Police Department is investigating the death of an Austin man whose body was found last week in a vehicle parked at a local business.
Owatonna Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. July 10 to the Kwik Trip Store on 46th Street NW for a report of a possible overdose. In the convenience store’s parking lot, officers and detectives found the 24-year-old Jesse Frohwein dead in the front seat of a vehicle, according to the Owatonna Police Department.
According to court documents, a detective with the Owatonna Police Department on July 11 interviewed a person of interest who may have been with Frohwein a few hours before his death. The individual was arrested July 10 on a Mower County warrant and was being held in the Mower County Jail when they were interviewed.
The detective was granted a search warrant for the person of interest's Austin residence, which resulted in the seizure of a small amount of methamphetamine, two amphetamine pills and various drug paraphernalia.
The person of interest is currently being held in Mower County for two misdemeanors, two felonies, and one gross misdemeanor. According to Mower County Jail staff, a hold has been placed on the inmate for third-degree murder charges in Steele County.
Owatonna Police Capt. Eric Rethemeier said that no arrests have yet been made and no charges have been filed in relation to Frohwein’s death at this time. He stated that he does not believe there is a threat to the public. Rethemeier declined to comment further on details of the case and investigation.
The Steele County Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.
The Owatonna Police Department is being assisted by the Steele County Coroner’s Office and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester to determine the cause of death. This case remains under investigation.