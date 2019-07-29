OWATONNA — Adenuga “Nuga” Atewologun, president of Riverland Community College, discussed his own history with community colleges, their benefits, and Riverland’s plethora of programs, with the Rotary Club of Owatonna Monday afternoon.
Riverland, which has campuses in Owatonna, Austin, and Albert Lea, is “indeed your college,” Atewologun told his audience Monday. Schools like Riverland “serve a unique purpose in the communities they’re in.”
At Riverland’s most recent graduation, students ranged in age from 17-68, he said. Roughly 10% of Riverland’s students are returning adults, a third are first-generation college students, and a third are eligible for Pell Grants — students whose total family income is $50,000 a year or less are eligible for federal Pell Grants.
Like virtually every school in Minnesota, Riverland battles an achievement gap among students, but Atewologun is dedicated to eliminating that disparity, and he routinely tells students “I want to help you succeed.”
“Students need to improve their lives,” and if Riverland can assist in that endeavor, the college won’t merely have helped train a workforce to fill the litany of available local job openings, but elevated the socioeconomic statuses of a group who can ameliorate the economy in general, Atewologun said. “We put needs of students first and foremost.”
Atewologun was born in Nigeria, “a huge country” of roughly 200 million people, and he came to America in 1983, the first time he’d ever been out of Africa, he said. He planned a career in research, but after working as an adjunct instructor for a community college, he “enjoyed (that) so much” it “changed my trajectory.”
He’s remained in community colleges all these years because of the “impact” he can have on students, he said. Community colleges equip students with “the tools to survive.”
Though some communities “undervalue” community colleges, “I’m really proud of what we’re doing,” he said. When he took over as president six years ago, Riverland faced declining enrollment, but, in the time since, Riverland has reversed that trend.
Today, Riverland is one of only a handful of higher education institutions in Minnesota with growing enrollment, mostly owed to increased student participation in courses for construction/electrician, welding, truck driving, nursing, computer technology, and farm business management, he said. This fall, in fact, Riverland’s enrollment is tracking 10% higher than the fall of 2018.
“They should be growing,” observed Kevin Babcock, whose position as Medford’s high school principal naturally made him an interested listener Monday. “The trend is shifting” away from traditional four-year universities — for myriad reasons, including cost — to post-secondary enrollment at schools like Riverland, and “we have to shift that mindset” accordingly.
“We have some catching up to do,” but “it is exciting,” Babcock said. Riverland, and community colleges like it, do “a great job.”
Riverland can even customize training to the needs of businesses, Atewologun said. “We have done that” with local companies already, such as Viracon.
This year, Babcock aims to expose younger students, those in grades 7-9, to “career opportunities,” including through Riverland, as well as making sure parents understand those offerings, he said. “We have to change the way (parents) think,” too.
Currently, Riverland does concurrent enrollment — where high school students simultaneously take college classes — with 27 area high schools, up from only a dozen a few years ago, Atewologun said. That provides “good financial savings to area families.”
The average cumulative student debt balance in 2017 was $26,900 for graduates of public four-year schools and $32,600 for graduates of private nonprofit four-year schools, according to the College Board.
There’s a subset of students at virtually every high school that would be better served at places like Riverland, Babcock said. “Some of these kids don’t need four-year school.”
Riverland aims to make its Owatonna campus a “center” for business and computer technology, Atewologun said. In fact, Riverland is adding six teachers to the Owatonna branch this year.
Riverland has constructed a mobile welding table with eight stations for students that can be used not only at the Owatonna campus, but also taken into high schools in Owatonna and Medford, he said. In addition, Riverland will launch an evening course for medical assistance professionals this fall.
At this time, there are no plans to increase the physical footprint of Riverland’s Owatonna campus, as Riverland’s online presence continues to grow significantly, he said. Enrollment in online classes has jumped from 25% a handful of years ago to 40% today.