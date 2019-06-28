OWATONNA — It has been a wetter than usual June for Southern Minnesota, ending in flash flooding for Steele County following multiple storms Thursday night and into early Friday morning.
The National Weather Service in Chanhassen reports 2019 has been the ninth highest year for rainfall in Owatonna during the month of June since 1961, measuring 6.97 inches. Just to the east of the city in the Rochester area, however, the same amount of rain fell in just one night.
“The worst [of Thursday night’s storms] is technically out of the area with some places getting up to seven inches,” said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “But we kind of expected it for the entire southeast area of the state.”
According to Hasenstein, the weather service picked up on a storm redevelopment after the first line that went through Owatonna on Thursday morning. By night time, the storm boundary sat in one place above the entire southeastern part of the state and storm cells continued to pop up right over top of the area. By 9:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement regarding the storms and released an urban and stream flooding advisory at 3:25 a.m., finally expiring three hours later.
“We had about a five-hour gap of training rain showers,” Hasenstein explained, describing how as soon as one storm would move out of an area another one would form directly behind it. “The advisories were in response to river streams that shot up pretty quickly.”
Steele County did see some flash floods take over various roadways and intersections, with Steele County Emergency Management Director Mike Johnson reporting several incidents of vehicles hydroplaning overnight and into the morning. Johnson said that there have been no reports of injuries, damage to public property, or rescues along the waterways, but that he has been alerted of damage to landscape on private properties and flooding in some basements.
“Most of our county is tiled, so we have very rapid drainage where water can get into the waterways very quickly,” Johnson said in reference to Straight River and Maple Creek. “Whenever you have rain, it’s all about the amount you get in a certain duration. Repetitive rain where the ground is already saturated is going to cause the water to rise very fast.”
Though there are currently no emergency operations active at this time, Johnson said that it is important for the public to remember that now is when to avoid entering the rivers and creeks.
“From a public safety standpoint, everybody in Steele County should be advised to stay away from the edge of the river and creeks,” Johnson said. “When the water is this high it is going fast, and when someone falls in it’s very hard for them to get out. So now is a good time to just stay away from the water due to the swift water conditions.”
The dangers of rapidly moving water was showcased after a video of cattle that had been swept away from the flooded Zumbro River in Olmsted County went viral. About 40 cattle were reported to have been swept downriver from their pasture at Oxbow Park near Byron, though reports show that most if not all of the cattle were found safe on dry land by Friday afternoon.
While Johnson encourages people to go to the website Ready.gov for safety tips when it comes to flooding, he highlights an important tip regarding water on a roadway.
“Whenever isolated flooding like [Thursday night] happens, there’s always a chance that we could get a road wash out,” Johnson explained. “When that happens and people try to drive through the water as it goes across, it doesn’t take a lot for the water to take the car away. It has happened here in the past.”
Even if the water is covering the roadway but not moving, Johnson said it is never a good idea to try to cross it as it’s impossible to know if the road has been washed out or not. Overall, he reminds people that when thunderstorms are prevalent in the area that it is best to refrain from going out and driving around. He also suggests purchasing a NOAA weather radio to stay up to date on weather conditions.
Minnesota may not be out of the woods yet when it comes to thunderstorms, as a heat wave is set to sweep across the state beginning Saturday morning. Hasenstein said that the hot and humid weather tends to prime the atmosphere for more thunderstorms to develop, though he said if they happen it can be expected to occur in the early afternoon and evening.
For Owatonna, Saturday is expected to get to a high of 90 degrees with a heat index bringing it up to the mid-90s. Sunday will be similar, though the heat index could cause the temperature to rise to the upper-90s during the day. Hasenstein said that there is a chance of showers and storms later in the day Sunday and into early Monday morning, which will cool the area down to having highs of low to mid-80s leading up to July 4 – though he asserted that it will still be considered above normal for this time of year.