OWATONNA — Steve Stansberry, a former principal in the Owatonna school district who mentored many of the current leaders in the district, died Friday following complications of a stroke.
He was 72.
Those who knew him and worked with him spoke of Stansberry’s incredible ability to develop relationships with teachers, parents and, most importantly, the children who attended the school — mostly Lincoln Elementary School — for which he was the principal.
“He was a wonderful man,” said Michelle Krell, director of teaching and learning for the Owatonna school district, “a great principal and a great leader.”
Krell, who had been a teacher in Medford prior to her coming to the Owatonna school district, was hired by Stansberry in 1997, an event that changed her career and her life. Stansberry, she said, recognized the leadership capabilities in others and nurtured that. She had always thought that she would be a teacher for her entire career in education until Stansberry came to her one day and asked her if she ever consider a career as a principal.
She went back to school, became a principal and eventually rose to her current role with the district.
“He changed the trajectory of my career,” she said, calling Stansberry her mentor.
She isn’t alone.
Bob Olson, the current director of buildings and grounds for the Owatonna school district, also worked as a teacher at Lincoln under Stansberry.
“He was a great principal — always kind with a smile on his face,” Olson said. “I’m not sure I ever saw him angry.”
And, he said, teachers could and did trust him and the decisions he made.
“Even if you disagreed with him, you knew what he did would benefit the school and the kids,” said Olson.
Gary Johnson, a fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln during Stansberry’s tenure as principal, was on the committee that selected Stansberry to be the principal at Lincoln in the mid-1990s. The decision by the committee was unanimous, Johnson said, because each committee member recognized something special in Stansberry’s personality.
“He had an uncanny ability of striking an individual connection,” Johnson said.
Stansberry was born in Minneapolis in 1946, where his father was a student at the University of Minnesota Law School. His father was also an ROTC instructor, which meant that the family, including young Stansberry, traveled a bit — Chicago, Milwaukee — before finally settling in Bloomington, where Stansberry graduated from high school.
From there, Stansberry entered the U of M himself with one goal in mind.
“I wanted to be a band director,” said Stansberry, a trombonist, said in a 2016 interview.
So he became a band major.
Part of his training required that he teach some music in elementary school where he discovered something that he did not anticipate.
“I enjoyed it,” he said, especially the upper elementary kids. “I thought it was a good fit.”
He enjoyed it so much, in fact, that he changed his major from music education to elementary education — an unusual major during the mid-1960s for men. In fact, as he recalled, in the entire university at that time just three men were studying to become elementary school teachers, something that made his stock go up in the eyes of potential employers.
“I had job offers even before I applied for jobs,” he said in 2016, noting that he was approached by Edina and St. Anthony Village.
He settled on a job teaching fourth, fifth and sixth grade in what was then the Rosemount-Apple Valley school district, a job that he kept for a couple of years.
“I had the opportunity after two years to go back to the U and earn my master’s degree,” he said, an opportunity that also allowed him to teach elementary science methods and psychology to undergraduates.
Then, with his master’s degree in hand, he took his first position as a school administrator — headmaster of an alternative school, Model City Mini-School, a school with about 80 students in the inner city of Minneapolis. Unfortunately, after just a year with the institution, the federal funding for the school ran out, leaving Stansberry looking for a position. So with his principal’s license in hand, he landed in the Bird Island school district as principal — a small town west of the Cities, something that was a bit of a shock for Stansberry.
“I was a city slicker from Bloomington,” he said, noting that his high school graduation class had 1,200 kids in it — about the same size as the entire community of Bird Island when he arrived.
What’s more, he was young when he arrived to be the principal, “quite young,” he said, a mere 27 years old.
“I was the youngest person on staff,” he said, adding that he had great respect for the teachers, who took the young principal under their wings. “It was a growth experience for me.”
But the community, the county and with them the school district were shrinking. In his three years there, the student body had declined from 300 to 160. Stansberry began looking for another school, a bigger school, to lead.
He first went to Detroit Lakes for nine years, followed by Staples, not far from Brainerd, also for nine years.
Then, as his parents were aging in Bloomington and needing more care, Stansberry looked to make one more change so he and his family could be closer to his parents. It was then, in 1995, that they moved to Owatonna where Stansberry would become principal at Lincoln Elementary School.
“I’m sure glad we found Owatonna,” he said.
Stansberry retired from the Owatonna school district at the end of the 2003-2004 school district — or rather, he tried to retire, but, as he said, the district kept calling him back. In fact, he had barely been into his retirement when, during the 2004-2005 school year, he came back to the district on a part-time basis to help Mary Trapp, then principal at McKinley, who was facing health issues. My March 2006, Stansberry had stepped in on a full-time basis for Trapp, who had requested a medical leave as she battled cancer. By July of that year, he had been named interim principal for the school for the next academic year while Trapp took a year of medical leave.
During the 2008-2009 school year, Jerry Kent, then principal of St. Mary’s School in Owatonna and friend of Stansberry, was facing his own health issues. Stansberry agreed to help out at the school three days a week, doing the administrative tasks at the parochial school.
But he wasn’t done when his work with St. Mary’s came to an end.
In 2011, when the Owatonna school district was looking for ways to cut back on energy use, thus saving the district substantial amounts of money, district officials turned to someone they knew they could trust to do the job — Steve Stansberry.
Stansberry became the district’s “energy czar,” working part-time to implement and oversee an energy-saving program for the schools in the district.
“Our goal is to save the district a lot of money, and we are saving a lot of money,” Stansberry said during his tenure as energy czar — or energy education specialist, as he likes to call it.
And save money they did — about a half-million dollars in 2 1/2 years.
In his retirement, he also returned to Lincoln once a week to work with 15 of the top math-minded fifth graders in the school in a program he called “Math Masters,” a program designed to increase their mathematical capabilities and take the students to a higher level. He also continued working with the chess club that he started when he was principal at McKinley and later transferred to the former Willow Creek Intermediate School.
His involvement went beyond the school district. In 2008, Stansberry was responsible for bringing “Are You Smarter Than a Steele County Sixth Grader?” to the grandstand during the Steele County Free Fair — a game patterned after what was then the TV game show “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?” He also took over as superintendent of the spelling bee at the fair, a job originated by his friend Jerry Kent. And for more than a decade he was the co-superintendent of the car museum at the fair — a position he took because of his love for older cars.
Gary Johnson recalls how his friendship — a friendship that went beyond their professional relationship — developed in part because of Stansberry’s interest in old cars. Stansberry, who owned a ‘55 Chevy found out that Johnson owned a mid-1970s VW Beetle. Stansberry was knowledgeable about car restoration — something that Johnson admits to be less knowledgeable about. When Stansberry found out the VW was sitting idle in Johnson’s garage, Stansberry convinced his friend to working on it. And they got it running.
“It’s still running to this day,” Johnson said. “I have him to thank.”
It was, Johnson said, just another example of Stansberry’s unusual, if not unique, ability to connect with people.
That connection was especially true of the relationship he had with students.
During February — “I Love to Read Month” — Stansberry was well known for the antics he would do at Lincoln Elementary School to encourage the students to read and meet their reading goals.
• He once road a mini-motorcycle for all the students, claiming then that his elementary school principal’s license allowed him to ride a motorcycle.
• He sat on the roof of Lincoln Elementary School’s gymnasium in a rocking chair with book in hand during the first week of March — a cold March, as he once recalled it — to show students how reading can be fun.
• He dressed up as Marshmallow Man to go along with the theme of “I Love to Read Month” one year — the theme “Reading is Sweet,” which prompted him to say, “What could be sweeter than marshmallows?”
• He would come back to McKinley after he had retired again to dress up, complete with cape, as the superhero “Zero the Hero” to teach kindergartners about the “zero.”
He never stopped wanting to educate people, even in death, said his wife, Deanna Stansberry.
Steve Stansberry suffered his first stroke in 2013 — a stroke that slowed him down but didn’t stop him. He suffered a second stroke last month on the opposite side of his body, a stroke, his wife said, that made it very difficult for him to walk, sit up straight, eat or even swallow. After a stay at Koda and the hospital, Steve Stansberry chose in-home hospice care. He returned home last Thursday and died the next day, Deanna Stansberry said.
In his death, he donated his body to Mayo Clinic so that young medical students could learn more. An educator to the end.