OWATONNA — Ean Bassett has always loved trains.
The 11-year-old from Owatonna stated that he’s always found them to be “just really cool” and noted that when he grows up he plans to be a train engineer. His enthusiasm for locomotives was clear and exuberant on Wednesday, as he and thousands of others waited along the railways at Morehouse Park for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad, Union Pacific has restored and rolled out one of the world’s largest steam locomotives — the Big Boy No. 4014. Of the eight remaining Big Boys in existence, No. 4014 is the only one currently in operation. To celebrate the milestone year for the railway, the steam train has been on a “Great Race Across the Midwest,” which included stops in Owatonna and other southern Minnesota locations.
“This is my first time seeing a Big Boy,” Bassett exclaimed on Wednesday as he patiently waited for the locomotive to arrive. “I’ve seen some old trains at the Duluth museum, but I’ve never seen one moving.”
Bassett was one of the many train enthusiasts waiting along about a mile stretch of railway in Owatonna on Wednesday morning, including several people who could be seen waiting on top of various buildings and homes. While many were Owatonna area locals, there were plenty of curious onlookers who came from miles away.
“I just love to watch train videos,” said Dorothy Karlsen, who drove more than an hour from her small hometown of Wykoff, Minnesota, to catch a glimpse of the Big Boy. “It looks so fabulous on the news and I figured I was never going to see anything like this again.”
A railway worker with Union Pacific stated that in his lifelong career on the railroads that he has never seen a crowd as large as the one in Owatonna show up for a special train event. Though the crowd alone was quite the spectacle, it wasn’t just Owatonna that drew a large number of people to the tracks in Steele County. The towns of Hope, Ellendale, and Medford all reported large numbers of people hanging around the railroad Wednesday morning with cameras ready to capture the moment No. 4014 chugged along.
The excitement continued to grow in Morehouse Park, however, as the steam locomotive was running more than an hour behind schedule. Among the massive crowd, though, there weren’t a bigger pair of eyes and a brighter smile than those that rested on the face of Bassett. As the minutes continued to tick by, Bassett’s joy only grew. Throughout the entire wait, he could be seen talking up the railway crew and asking all those around him if they were as anxious and excited as he was.
“I think it’s worth the wait,” Bassett said, stating that he had been at the park since 10 a.m. According to his family, the Big Boy had been all the young boy has talked about for over a month.
“What’s a few more minutes?” he added with a grin.
As the train blew its whistle and rounded the corner of the park with a big puff of steam, for the first time in weeks Bassett found himself speechless.
The Big Boy No. 4014 continued on to Northfield after a 45-minute break in Owatonna and before resting for a day at the St. Paul Union Depot. On Friday, the steam locomotive will head to Duluth where it will remain on display until Sunday morning at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum. From there, the Big Boy will continue on its “Great Race Across the Midwest.”