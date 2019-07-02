OWATONNA — Connecting people within the community has always been a goal for the Owatonna City Council. After a special study session in June, the council members are one step closer to accomplishing that goal in quite the literal sense.
Last fall, the city council hired the engineering and community planning firm WSB to help develop a master plan for Owatonna’s extensive park and trail system. After open house public input sessions, group interviews, social pinpointing, and other assessments, the firm brought forth the first draft of what will be considered the city’s long-term plan and goals for the parks and recreation.
“With any master plan, this is long-range,” said Troy Klecker, the community development director for Owatonna. “The city has never had a formal park and trail master plan before and it’s been a part of our strategic plan to have one put together. From that, we will look at what sort of things we can do immediately, but some of the bigger things we’ll make plans for in the future.”
Klecker compared the master plan to a road map or the game plan for the development of the city’s parks and trails, noting that some of the elements will include maintenance and upkeep while other elements will revolve around upgrades and additions. The main goal for the master plan was to aid the city council in prioritizing the different needs within the park and trail system and to identify the funding necessary now and in the future.
Some of the high priority improvements identified in the rough draft include developing a disc golf course in Cashman Park, combining properties of Kaplan’s Woods Park and Lake Kohlmier, developing the Miracle Field and All-Inclusive Play Area at Manthey Park, connecting several trail gaps throughout the system, and a complete redesign and restoration of Willow Park and Dartts Park.
Secondary priority improvements in the first draft of the master plan including completing portions of the city-wide trail loop, implementing a new park with both winter and water recreation such as a splash pad and an amphitheater, improve parking lots, and upgrades to several amenities in various parks throughout the city.
Sticker shock
In the end, the plan details a large order to fill that has an estimated total of $38.5 million to $46.3 million. Klecker said that this is about the time that sticker shock sets in for most people and that Owatonnans start to worry about their taxes being heavily impacted. However, he says that the people should fear not.
“Our park system has largely been built on donations from the community, including both in the form of land and dollars,” Klecker said. “For what we have in our park and trail systems now, [the city] has not put in nearly the investment that it would require today because of the community investment already.”
Klecker added that large park projects — including the upcoming Soccer Complex on the Naas property and the Miracle Field and All-Inclusive Play Area — are done through partnerships between the city and local organizations. For the Soccer Complex, for example, the city is working closely with the Owatonna Soccer Association and will see little to no budget impact using taxpayer dollars. With the Miracle Field and All-Inclusive Play Area, the We All Play initiative has been tirelessly working on raising funds to make their dream a reality.
“When you see the dollar amounts for what some of these things will cost, that does not mean it will be taxpayer dollars. In fact, taxes will probably pay for very little from the master plan,” Klecker said. “We work with these different organizations, but there are also a lot of grants out there for park and rec opportunities.”
Grant opportunities, Klecker noted, was a large motivating factor in developing a master plan for the parks and trails. According to Klecker, some of the larger grants available for parks and trails require a city-approved plan to be considered eligible.
“This plan will make us eligible to those grant dollars, it gives us access to more funding opportunities,” Klecker said. “That’s why it is good to have these estimates for grants and planning purposes, but it does not mean we will start planning on taxes paying on all that stuff. We will proceed as we always do by being efficient with taxpayers’ dollars and seek other funding options.”
Some of the improvements and projects laid out in the master plan Klecker said will take two decades or longer to implement. Some of the items that the city may take on as early as next year, however, will include more minor things the normally would not receive public donations such as repairs to equipment, lighting, and other utility upgrades.
“We want to leverage the least amount of tax dollars for the most amount of funding we can get into a project,” Klecker added. “That is why having strong partnerships is really important to our park system.”
Looking into the future
One of the more long-term focuses for the master plan is identifying areas of the community that are currently lacking in park space. Klecker said that the plan helps the City look for opportunities to acquire land and plan for a future park, as well as identify the underdeveloped parks that aren’t meeting the needs of the immediate area. In the first draft of the master plan, Dartts Park was identified as an already existing park that doesn’t meet the expected service level, which is measured through safety and accessibility, age and condition, maintenance and repairs, and the overall design and character.
“These are the areas that are maybe a little underserved right now,” Klecker said. “Looking into the future, we want to make sure that all areas of the city have equal access.”
Moving forward, the city council will review the draft and take in feedback from the public. Copies of the master plan can be found at the City of Owatonna website as well as physical copies at City Hall. Klecker expects the reviewing process to last into early August, allowing the community ample time to give their opinions and concerns, before providing feedback to WSB for how they would like the final plan to look. Klecker is optimistic that a final plan will be approved by early fall.
In the meantime, Klecker asserts that the care and keeping of Owatonna’s parks and trails, as well future expansions and upgrades, is just as much about improving the quality of life in the city as well as an economic tool.
“People today have the luxury of living wherever they want and being able to commute or work from home. They can choose where they want to live and get almost any job they want,” Klecker said. “Cities are prioritizing the quality of life they provide to just enhance their ability to grow and meet the needs of our citizens, but to meet the needs of our businesses, too.”
As the work force shortage continues to impact the area, Klecker said that quality-of-life aspects such as parks and recreation is at the forefront of most all communities. He added that by providing extra things, such as impressive trails and park amenities, it can be a tool to attract and keep employees in Owatonna.
“This plan is over the long term, but it gives us direction on where to focus our time and resources and to prioritize things that are most important to the community,” Klecker said.