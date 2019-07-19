OWATONNA – There are few things that can be considered as American as baseball or apple pie, but drinking a refreshing beer on a hot summer day may just make the cut. As the people of Owatonna tried their best to beat the heat in the last couple of weeks, the timing seemed kismet for a group of people who have been trying to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to the city.
On July 10, the Foremost Brewing Cooperative reached their minimum fundraising goal $200,000 in pledges – less than a month after officially securing a building for the site of Owatonna’s first brewpub.
“It is so exciting,” exclaimed Kristin Warehime, one of the Foremost board members who has been a part of the dream since the beginning years ago. “Earlier this winter when we realized our other location wasn’t going to work out it kind of felt like an existential crisis. We just didn’t know how we were going to go forward.”
For nearly a year, the Foremost crew had their sights set on the former location of Bubba’s Bar in downtown Owatonna as the future home of the brewpub. Warehime explained that the layout of the building at 224 N. Cedar Avenue was both odd and difficult to work with, specifically because of the long and narrow floorplan of the two levels. Eventually she said the costs just continued to rise to the point that they realized it was time to go back to the drawing board.
In a twist of fate, one of the building investors for Foremost came forward with another site option in downtown Owatonna: the former location of Spurgeon’s department store at 131 W Broadway Street next to the American Legion.
“It’s a much bigger, more open space,” Warehime said as she walked through the building, pointing out the unique basement and the entrances from both Broadway and Bridge Street. “We would love to be operation by next spring, so we’re now we’re planning on that.”
While finding and securing the space seemed like the silver lining to the Bubba’s building not working out, Warehime said that the cherry on top was the rapid rate that pledges came in after the purchase papers were signed.
“I think people kind of realized that this is really happening,” Warehime said. “We raised more than $20,000 in pledges in just a couple of weeks.”
The cooperative began raising investment money in August after an open house and introduction to the public and have been offering two forms of members to help reach their funding goals. The original minimum fundraising goal was set at $260,000, but after deciding to size down on some of the brewing equipment the board realized they could lower that goal to $200,000.
People can still become patron members, which is a one-time membership purchase of $150 that the member will receive back in store credit, similar to that of a regular food co-op. When it comes to co-ops, patron membership is available at anytime.
The opportunity to fully invest in the business and become labeled a founding member, however, is dawning.
A non-patron member is considered the “investing membership” and ranges from tiers of $750 to $10,000 pledges. The non-patron members will get back their money in return, receive a founder’s T-shirt, have their name on the founder’s wall, and receive other items of Foremost founder’s swag. The deadline for this membership is August 15.
“We do have that impending deadline,” Warehime said about the non-patron memberships. “It seems that the closer we got to that minimum goal the more people started coming out, so hopefully that will continue to be the case now.”
The “stretch goal” for Foremost is $360,000, but once the $200,000 in current pledges is paid the cooperative will have the money to start working at getting the doors open.
While the options are indeed endless for the site on Broadway, Warehime noted that they will have a few limitations. Aside from some of the obvious obstacles, such as there currently being a lack of a stairway to access the second floor of the building, the building investors were able to qualify for historic tax credits that will bring them a 40% return on their tax credits over the next five years.
“We qualify for this because the building is located in a historic district,” said Roger Warehime, another Foremost board member and one of the building investors. “The term for the historic tax credit is contributing to the historic nature of the district, meaning our exterior will be brought back to what it looked like in the era that it was first built.”
The building in question was first built in 1893, and while Kristin Warehime said that they have yet to locate a picture of how the building originally looked, the historic tax credits will allow them to replicate other buildings constructed in that era.
As far as the Foremost board is concerned, they are happy to abide to those restrictions and remove the current white paneling that is covering the original brick.
Other design ideas Warehime discussed included putting the majority of the brewing equipment in the basement and putting the kitchen in the center of the ground floor — which would allow window seating on both sides of the building. Eventually, Warehime said that they are hoping to take advantage of the second floor and the original hardwood floors that come with it.
A Foremost board member will be available at the building to give tours on Thursday, July 25, from 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, August 1, from 5-8:30 p.m., and Thursday, August 8, from 5:30-7 p.m. They invite anyone interested in either a non-patron or patron membership to come and see the building, learn more about what a brewing cooperative is, and ask any additional questions.
Warehime stated that the sooner they can get more investors, the faster they can get the ball rolling — and the beer flowing.