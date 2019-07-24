The jobless rate inched up across the region from May to June, according to figures released this week by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The rate increase ranged from less than a half-percentage point in Le Sueur County — 3.1% in May to 3.5% in June — to a full point in Waseca County — 3.0% to 4.0% in the same period, DEED reports.
The increase, however, follows a similar trend in years past. In 2018, for example, Waseca County saw its unemployment rate inch higher from 3.3% in May to 3.8% in June. In 2017, the county’s jobless rate went from 3.3% to 3.6% over the same two-month period. And in 2016, the rate went from 3.6% in May to 4.3% the following month.
The jobless rates for the counties in the region in June 2019, however, were higher than the rates in June 2018, according to DEED. Economists have said the year-to-year comparison is a stronger indicator of the strength of the job market.
Nicollet County had the lowest unemployment rate last month at 2.9%, up slightly from 2.3% in May. In June 2018, the county’s rate was 2.4%.
Mower and Goodhue counties had identical numbers for May and June, climbing slightly from 2.6% in May to 3.2% in June. The counties also posted identical rates in June 2018 at 2.7%, up from 2.1% in May 2018, according to DEED.
Dodge County’s unemployment rate in May of this year also stood at 2.6%. However, the jobless rate grew slightly higher to 3.3% in June. In June 2018, the county’s rate was 2.8%.
Rice County went from a 2.6% unemployment rate in May to 3.4% in June. In June 2018, the county’s rate stood at 2.8%.
Like Le Sueur County, both Freeborn and Steele counties posted a 3.5% unemployment rate in June. However, Steele County’s rate for May was slightly higher than Freeborn County’s at 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Both counties had a jobless rate of 3.0% in June 2018, DEED reports.
The city of Northfield had the lowest jobless rate for cities in the region at 3.1% in June, up from 2.4% in May and slightly higher than the 2.7% rate it recorded in June 2018.
It was followed by Owatonna at 3.4% in June. Owatonna had an unemployment rate of 2.8% in May and a 3.2% rate in June of last year.
Albert Lea’s jobless rate climbed from 3.0% in May to a June reading of 4.1%. Last June, the city’s rate stood at 3.3%.
Waseca went from 3.0% in May to 4.3% in June. The city’s jobless rate in June 2018 was 3.8%.
The city with the highest unemployment among the cities in the region for which DEED records jobless figures was Faribault. The city’s rate climbed to 4.4% in June, up from 3.3% in May and up from 3.6% in June 2018, DEED reports.
The rates around the region were comparable to the state’s jobless rate. The unemployment statistics for the state of Minnesota — not seasonally adjusted, which is the same measure that DEED reports county and city figures — grew from 2.8% in May to 3.4% in June. In June 2018, the state’s rate was 2.9%.
Nationally, the jobless rate in June was 3.8%, up from 3.4% in May and down from 4.2% in June 2018.
If the unemployment rate follows past trend, the region should see a slight downtick in the jobless numbers from June to July.
July numbers for cities and counties are slated to be released on Tuesday, Aug. 20.