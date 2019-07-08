Dating back to the 1950s, the proposed expansion of Highway 14 to a four-lane corridor has been the top of discussion when it comes to the safety and quality of life in southern Minnesota.
Last spring, the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6 felt a big win after a bonding bill was passed that included the complete funding for the expansion of the thoroughfare from Owatonna to Dodge Center — a 13-mile stretch that comes with a $160 million price tag. After ironing out a potential roadblock in February, the funding was secured and a start date for construction has been earmarked for 2020.
While this could have been viewed as the finish-line for those to the east of Owatonna and to those to west up to Mankato, the funding only activated additional motivation for Highway 14 advocates who want to see the entire road expanded to four-lanes. This means securing funding the final, 12.5-mile stretch of highway between Nicollet and New Ulm located in MnDOT District 7.
On July 1, MnDOT announced that the Highway 14 four-lane expansion between Nicollet and New Ulm would be one of three projects submitted for federal dollars through a BUILD grant. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s BUILD Grants — or Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Transportation Discretionary Grants Program — has $1.5 billion ready for projects with significant local or regional impact with an increased emphasis on projects located in rural areas.
MnDOT District 7 believes its Highway 14 project fits the bill perfectly.
“There’s a lot going on within the confines of this corridor,” said Peter Harff, the assistant district engineer of program delivery in District 7. “It is mostly farming, but we have different manufacturers and multiple trucking companies that play a big component along this highway. There is really quite the mix between farm equipment, trucks, and commuting vehicles.”
According to Harff, the maximum BUILD grant for any one project is capped at $25 million, with no more than $90 million going to any single state. In the application, MnDOT must identify where the rest of the project funding will come from, which is estimated to cost up to a total of $85 million. Harff said that this is where the situation becomes difficult.
“The plan is that the rest of the money would become available from what we currently have in our other existing funds that would otherwise go toward existing road projects that we’re planning on doing,” Harff said. “We would have to defer from those projects to bring the money together to leverage the 25-million additional federal dollars.”
The problem, Harff identifies, is that this would in turn delay projects that are also needed in the area.
“It’s a challenge because if we don’t have some mechanism to come up with the dollars, we lose out on a chance to get them,” he explained. “It’s not something we really want to do in terms of shortchanging other projects, but at the same time we don’t want to miss an opportunity to deliver this project that the public is very interested in and have been pushing for many years.”
The problem rings a familiar tune for Mike Dougherty, the public affairs coordinator for MnDOT District 6, back when they were fighting to see the Owatonna to Dodge Center portion of the road funded.
“When you have significant sizes of the road to fix, improve, or expand like [Highway 14], it is a large portion of money,” Dougherty said, noting that the Highway 14 District 6 project would have taken up almost twice the amount of funding available in the new construction budget for the entire region. “It’s exciting to be able to undertake such a big project like this thanks to special funding programs.”
Harff said that the application will be submitted by July 15 and that MnDOT will find out if the project was selected for a BUILD Grant in November. In the project proposal, construction is estimated to begin in 2022, allowing MnDOT time to purchase the right-of-way needed. Harff said they are expecting two years of construction before the expansion will be completed.
In the meantime, Harff said that District 7 will continue to be on the look-out for other funding opportunities, though he notes that none will be quite as large as the BUILD grants.
“If something is available, we would look at it and go after it, even if it’s simply additive to [the BUILD grant] – then we would be able to have less of an impact on our other project,” Harff said. “But this is the big one.”
The New Ulm to Nicollet project would include an interchange at County Highway 37 and Highway 14 at the New Ulm south access, the addition of three J-turns, and an interchange at an extension of County Highway 24 and Highway 14 north of Courtland.
Though outside of his own district, Dougherty expressed excitement over the possibility of the last piece of Highway 14 to be funded.
“Highways connect people, connect places, and connect markets,” Dougherty said. “The view is that this would create that fuller connection. It benefits the whole region.”
District 6 project
According to Dougherty, the next step for the Highway 14 expansion project between Owatonna and Dodge Center will come on August 21 when MnDOT makes a decision on the contractors for the project. From there, the process will including verifying the proposals and assuring that they meet the qualifications and standards set forth by the state, solidifying the contractors and crews in October.
Dougherty said that they are hopeful for a groundbreaking ceremony on the expansion in November, though a specific date has yet to be identified. Full construction will begin in the spring of 2020 with an estimated two years until completion.
During the time of construction, Dougherty said that they expect little to no delays in traffic while the new portion is being built. Though there may be some minor inconveniences that pop up, he expects that people will not experience any changes to their daily commute.