OWATONNA — After years as part of the schedule for the downtown Owatonna farmers market, Family Day moved over to the North Market for the first time Tuesday, and — with the benefit of a cloudless sky and moderate temperatures — attracted a significant audience.
There’s “quite a good crowd tonight,” said one of Tuesday’s vendors, Laura Hoffman, who began appearing at the North Market last summer with her Popped Treats from Wolf Creek. “It’s perfect weather.”
The North Market, which debuted last year, is conducted each summer Tuesday in the parking lot of Grace Baptist Church. For Family Day Tuesday, the market offered numerous activities for children — including a yoga class, scavenger hunt, coloring, Plinko, and food sampling — from entities such as Mayo Clinic, Steele County Public Health, Allina Health, Hy-Vee, and Owatonna Public Schools.
“There are so many fun things going on,” said Jenny Kath, coordinator for the North Market. “They’re making cucumber cars with fresh fruits and vegetables over there.”
Indeed, at a booth operated by Steele County Public Health and the school district, youth could create boats and cars using various produce. They could also each pick up a book on nutritional eating.
As is the case every Tuesday, children could also purchase fresh produce using Power of Produce tender. The PoP Club debuted at Medford’s farmers market in 2018 and was added to the North Market this year through financial support from The United Way of Steele County’s Strategic Impact Fund.
The PoP Club is a farmers market incentive program for children ages 4-11. Parents/guardians can sign their children up for free to receive a weekly $2 market voucher to spend on their own fresh fruits/vegetables or plants that grow food.
The PoP Club “has been going really well” this summer, said Kath, a registered dietitian and member of the Healthy Eating Coalition of Steele County. Youth could also pick up Allina Bucks Tuesday and use them to buy food, as the North Market makes a point to accept myriad methods of payment.
Among the families in attendance Tuesday were Luke Kaplan, his wife, Ashley, their son, Liam, 4, and daughter, Addi, 3. Addi, in particular, relished the yoga session offered by Katie Berg, a part owner of Owatonna’s Solid Yoga.
Berg conducts a weekly yoga class for children in her studio, and “it’s been very popular,” she said. “A lot of it is the exact same” as adult yoga classes — “we work on breathing and do different yoga poses” — although, in the youth courses, “we play more games and dance to more songs.”
When she was an elementary school counselor, Berg witnessed firsthand the high stress levels of children, and she attained her yoga instruction certification in the hope of attenuating their distress, she said. Yoga can ameliorate a litany of issues, including anxiety and ADHD, as “the breathing really helps you regulate emotions.”
The Kaplan family tries to stop by the North Market on a regular basis, especially when weather conditions are favorable like they were Tuesday, Luke said. Additionally, “we only live a block away, so it’s nice to take a little walk and (be) outside in such an open family (atmosphere).”
And it’s never too early to plant the seeds of salubrious food selections in children, he said. “We try to encourage (Liam and Addi) to eat healthy,” offering them the chance to “pick out something special and then eat it.”
Hoffman, who resides in Lonsdale, had no trouble getting attendees to sample her various flavors of popped treats Tuesday, she said. “Maple pecan is the best seller, and our newest is Tutti Fruitti.”
“I love farmers markets, because everyone talks to you,” Hoffman added. “You meet a lot of people, they want to try what you have, and you want them to try it.”
The North Market will continue operating each Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. through Aug. 20.
“It’s been a tough spring,” in terms of inimical weather, but “we have great produce now” at the North Market from “some really amazing growers,” Kath said. “We want to promote nutrition, education, and community involvement.”