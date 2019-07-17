OWATONNA — Two local downtown businesses have hit a milestone and are celebrating the achievement.
Costas’ Candies & Restaurant and Kottke Jewelers are both celebrating 100 years in business this year, and are marking the occasion with a special event. Along with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the two businesses will host the Business After Hours event on the 100 block of North Cedar on Tuesday, July 23. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and will have the entire block closed off, bringing the party to the street. A program to recognize the businesses and discuss Chamber updates will begin at 6 p.m.
In a letter from Chamber President Brad Meier to North Cedar businesses, since the two century businesses are across the street from one another it only made sense to meet them both in the middle to celebrate.
“Typically Business After Hours is a member event, but we wanted to invite all downtown businesses to come join in and wish [Costas’ and Kottke] well,” Meier explained. “They are anchors in our downtown. Everybody knows those names within the community.”
The two downtown businesses are not alone in celebrating 100 years for pillars throughout Owatonna. Other businesses or entities celebrating their century milestones include Trinity Lutheran Church, Owatonna Business Women, and the Owatonna Country Club.
“Running a business is challenging, so making it to 100 years and through several generations of owners is just a remarkable accomplishment,” Meier said. “Kottke and Costas’ have been through it all and now that things are turning around again downtown they’ve been our stars.”
Costas' Candies and Restaurant began in 1919 when George Boosalis opened George's Candy Kitchen in downtown Owatonna. Since the beginning, Costas' has been family-owned and operated while remaining located in the same location. Costas' continues to have the small-town, local café feel that it has been known for since day one. Costas' has also been making hand-rolled candies for more than 90 years. Every piece of chocolate and candy is hand-dipped, rolled, and wrapped. From caramels to truffles, crèmes and turtles, Costas' candies are known world-wide and are shipped all over the United States.
Founded in 1919 by Carl Kottke and John Jurgenson, three generations of Kottke family have been helping people celebrate life events with fine jewelry and engagement rings in Owatonna, making Kottke Jewelers a mainstay downtown. Carl Kottke bought out his partner in the late 1920s and the store has remained solely in the Kottke Family ever since. In the early days of the jewelry store, like so many stores of their day, Kottke Jewelers was involved in everything from fine jewelry, watches, clocks, china, crystal and silverware, to fountain pens, wire-rimmed eye glasses, and even the repair of electric shavers. Over the years Kottke's business gravitated to traditional jewelry store offerings, including watch, clock, and jewelry repair while specializing in bridal options including custom designs.
Business After Hours is a monthly Chamber social event that begins at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at a different sponsor location throughout the year. The businesses hosting the event provide refreshments and a variety of members will bring promotional items for giveaways.