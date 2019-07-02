BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Through his performance on the school’s robotics team, creating an app used by the school’s Spanish class, and crafting a dancing lights display for the school lobby this Christmas, among other accomplishments, Riley Millam’s brilliance, creativity, and ingenuity has been no secret to his classmates, teachers, and community, but the senior has now gained national recognition as a member of the inaugural class of “100 High School Students America Needs to Know About.”
Considering it was open to all states, and “I think I’m the only one from Minnesota,” it’s “nice I got in there,” Millam said with characteristic understatement. “It’s an honor.”
Workforce Career Readiness’ 100 High School Students America Needs to Know About is a national competition that showcases the next generation of forward-thinking entrepreneurs, student leaders, activists, radio hosts, and designers, according to Workforce Career Readiness, an organization that specializes in 21st Century college & career readiness, workforce development, and entrepreneurship education. Students spotlighted in 100 High School Students America Needs to Know About are making their mark in industries ranging from agriculture to the non-profit world, in addition to their schools, communities, and peers.
Nominated by Mary Worke, the school counselor, Millam was “really psyched” when he learned about the class of “100 High School Students America Needs to Know About,” because, unlike sports, there’s no year-ending banquet or awards ceremony “for what I do,” he said. To be included on this list was recognition of his achievements in Blooming Prairie, namely his métier of coding, programming, and engineering.
“A number of scholarships and recognition programs come through email to me and/or (the) administration,” but with this one, “Riley came to mind right away because of his unique ability with coding,” Worke said. “In my opinion, Riley is brilliant and possesses unique talents.”
After submitting the proper documentation and waiting, Blooming Prairie finally received an email confirming Millam would be included in the list.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Worke said. “What an honor. To have in our little high school a student who is a top 100 kid in America to watch? I can’t explain to you how proud we are of Riley.”
Though it “took a lot of time” — in fact, he’s still tweaking it — inventing the app for Jenny Thomas’ Spanish classes remains his favorite project, he said. “It was nice to step back” after he finished and see the practical impact it had on his classmates.
Among the problems with the previous app used by the class, it treated capitalizations and spaces in words as incorrect, but Millam’s version automatically changes capitals to lower-case letters and eliminates spaces. His app allows students to learn — and test themselves — on verb conjugation.
Students “were begging for” Millam’s creation, “Conjugation Station,” Thomas said last year. “There’s definitely a need for it.”
After the class began using the app, Thomas asked several students who excelled on an exam to what they attributed their success, and they all answered “Conjunction Station,” she added. “Students see (the app) as valuable.”
In order to update the app, he’s utilizing web scraping, a process by which he can extract large amounts of data from websites, whereby the data is extracted and saved to a local file in his computer or to a database in table format, he said. He also wants to adapt the app for use on computers, not only iPads.
Millam wrote code for the school’s new 3D printer and created mechanical pencils with it. Furthermore, Millam assisted his fellow students — and even teacher Chad Gimbel — when the school added a new coding class.
“I help on occasion,” Millam said. “I can act as a dictionary” for Gimbel.
Millam took time from his own projects to “help kids that are stuck in coding class, or to answer some general questions that I have, or explain where he may use an application that we were currently learning about in class,” Gimbel explained last year. He has a “vast knowledge of coding,” and most impressively, he’s self-taught.
Gimbel also persuaded Millam to try his hand at the holiday light display, which flashed in tandem with the song “Jingle Bells” this year.
“I thought we could do it,” but Millam wasn’t sure exactly how, Millam said. “It was a bit setup,” including Raspberry Pi, “a mini-computer” used for programming practical projects, a relay module, and three extension cords.
Millam interned at IBI Data in Brownsdale in the summer of 2018, where he learned “a lot” and is “trying to apply that at school,” he said. He received an education in “how websites work,” both the “front end, what you see,” and the “back end, sending data to servers and pulling it back.”
He also picked up knowledge in “how to store data efficiently” through Git repository, he said. Git is a system for tracking changes in source code during development.
“It’s like a safe haven for code to access it,” he said. As opposed to his former techniques, this is “more efficient, professional, and easier.”
Millam’s interest in coding and programming dates to ninth grade, when the school’s robotics team essentially jumped from “little league to the big league,” and “no one volunteered” for the programming position, because “it was advanced and hard,” he said. Millam stepped forward because no one else did.
“I really enjoyed it,” he said, adding it “worked out pretty” well.
Though Millam has now graduated from Blooming Prairie, he planned to leave behind a “guide” for future Blooming Prairie robotics programmers to use in his absence, he said this spring. Millam has been the chief programmer since the squad joined FIRST Robotics, and “it’s been neat to see how far we’ve come as a team,” from “not knowing what we’re doing,” to establishing a team with a “recognized” reputation in the robotics milieu.
In Millam’s freshman year, “we spent three or four weeks not knowing how to program,” and a team from Byron had to bail them out of their predicament, he said. “Now, it takes us like an hour” to accomplish that same programming.
Millam will major in electrical and computer engineering at Iowa State University this fall, with an ultimate goal of “using technology to make education better,” he said. “I like helping people” and utilizing software to make learning easier for students.
“I do enjoy teaching people how to use technology and showing them what’s possible,” he said. “Plus,” after he gives those instructions, the tech is “something we have in common.”
Millam “is such a great kid,” Worke said. “We are excited to see what the future holds for him.”