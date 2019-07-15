OWATONNA — Thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation, the Homestead Hospice House can now offer family members and loved ones of a hospice patient a private family area, equipped with a full bath and kitchenette.
“The foundation has just been really generous to us,” said Jeanne Rhoades, the volunteer coordinator for the Allina Health Owatonna-Faribault Area Hospice. “We don’t have funds just sitting around, and this is something we’ve wanted to do for a while — to provide a nice place for visitors to rest and be a family.”
With the donation, the Hospice House was able to add the kitchenette for families to use, to install new flooring, to paint the walls and to purchase new furniture. The full bath connected to the room and the privacy also allows family members to reserve the room overnight if necessary.
“When a family member is actively dying, sometimes you just want to be here at 2 a.m.,” Rhoades said.
In addition to the donation, the foundation also has a Patient Care Fund that aids in the financial burden that comes with hospice care for patients with a Rice County zip code. The Hospice House also has a Patient Care Fund that can help additional families and patients that may not qualify for the Foundation’s application process.
The Faribault Area Hospice Foundation was established in late 2014 and is committed to enhancing and otherwise supporting the mission of the Faribault Area Hospice: to improve the quality of life through comfort care, support, and compassion for patients and their loved ones in the District One Hospital service area.
The establishment of the Foundation was the result of a substantial donation, and desires to expand the philanthropic support and grow the endowment on order to provide financial support and services not typically covered for by insurance and government payers.
The Foundation does this by funding therapies that add comfort and quality of life as well as funding special needs for hospice patients in the Faribault area affiliated with any hospice.
For more information or to provide support to the Faribault Area Hospice Foundation, please email info@fairbaultareahospicefoundation.org or call 866-506-7049.
For more information or to provide support to the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, please call 507-446-0936. Funds raised in Owatonna and surrounding service areas stay within the community.