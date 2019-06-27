ROCHESTER — A Blooming Prairie woman faces multiple charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult after she allegedly took more than $15,000 from a cognitively impaired relative of hers for who she was the legal guardian.
Pamela Diane Lujan, 66, was charged this week in Olmstead County District Court with two felony counts and a misdemeanor count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult for allegedly using, managing or taking the vulnerable adult’s property for the benefit of someone other than that vulnerable adult. Court documents identify Lujan as a female relative of the vulnerable adult, who is not named in the court record. The documents also say that Lujan was a relative of the adult and that she handled the adult’s finances.
The adult, who is a resident of an adult group home in Rochester, works at Ability Building Center, known as ABC, in Rochester, a center that provides “rehabilitation and employment services for persons with disabilities and other special needs,” according to the ABC website.
In addition to what she earns from ABC, the adult also receives Social Security benefits, according to the court records.
In August of last year, the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center, known as MAARC, alerted law enforcement of a possible case of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult when there was an overdraft in the adult’s account.
When a detective with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office obtained and reviewed bank records of the adult, the detective noted “a number of suspicious transactions totaling over $15,000 taken” from the adult’s accounts, the criminal complaint says.
The total amount reportedly taken from the vulnerable adult’s accounts was $15,135.83, according to court documents.
The adult told investigators that Lujan had been holding on to the adult’s debit card since last August when Lujan and the adult made a trip to Tennessee. The two also made a trip to Colorado in June, the adult said, adding that they drove on both trips and shared expenses.
When investigators interviewed Lujan, Lujan reportedly denied taking money from the adult. She did acknowledge that on trips, the two would share expenses. And in some instances, Lujan said she and the adult would go shopping and use the adult’s debit card to pay for things, but that Lujan would pay the adult back, according to the complaint.
The complaint also says that Lujan made a number of purchases in Florida or during a time period in which Lujan was traveling in Florida, even though the adult did not go on the trip with Lujan to Florida, which Lujan acknowledged. Lujan told investigators that the wrong debit card had been grabbed.
According to the complaint, there were 39 overdraft fees totaling $1,404 and more than $3,000 in ATM cash withdrawals, “some in Florida.”
If convicted, the maximum penalty that Lujan faces is 10 years in prison or $20,000 fine or both for each felony count and 90 days in jail or $1,000 fine or both for the misdemeanor.