OWATONNA — On a typical day, Tom Johnson can be found stocking, organizing, and managing the natural foods section at Cash Wise Foods in Owatonna. He’s a friendly face, well known around town as a youth group leader at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and quick to share a smile with any friend or stranger.
But in the last nine months, Johnson’s view on life has changed.
“There’s that cliché about how each day, that’s all you’re given,” Johnson said. “That is so true when you go through something like this. You have to make every day count. You have to make the most out of today.”
After an annual physical in October, Johnson was diagnosed with Nodular Lymphocyte-Predominant Hodgkin Lymphoma, a rare, slow-growing type of lymphoma that affects white blood cells. Johnson said that because of how slowly this type of cancer develops that his prognosis would be favorable, but once he was able to get in to see the local oncologist his diagnosis was categorized as stage 3.
“The oncologist in Owatonna — Dr. Hanna — was booked up for two weeks so I was told I could wait or go to Rochester,” Johnson said as he described the days leading up to his first oncology appointment. “I guess it was just me being naïve, but since they told me it was slow-growing I figured I could wait.”
When Johnson called to make the appointment, however, he was told that an appointment had miraculously opened up for the following morning. Johnson said that this was the first sign he had that someone was looking out for him.
“That was a God thing, telling me I need to take it,” Johnson said.
Throughout the rest of his cancer journey, Johnson said it was his faith that continued to pull him through. From the weekly praying with the youth group to a special note from a mysterious St. Mary’s student named Finn, Johnson said that he continually was reminded that he needed to “give it to God.”
After six rounds of chemotherapy and two PET scans, Johnson was officially declared cancer free on Memorial Day. On Friday, July 19, Johnson will share his journey with the public as the honorary chair for the 2019 Steele County Relay for Life.
“I’ve learned through this process that it’s very important that survivors get together and encourage each other and this is the perfect opportunity,” Johnson said about the Relay for Life, adding that this will be his first opportunity to take part in the annual event. “To hear people at the birthday celebration [in June] say they’ve been a survivor for 41 years, that’s really heartwarming.”
Though Johnson openly admits that being the center of attention has never been his favorite role, he is more than happy to share his story in the hopes of helping at least one other person know that they are not alone in cancer.
“It’s something I feel very honored and kind of called to do, to be an encourager for someone who is going through this,” Johnson said. “I’ve said to people that are in this cancer journey that I will pray for peace, for wisdom for both the doctor and the patient, and that I will pray for them to be cured.”
The 2019 Steele County Relay for Life will be held on Friday, July 19, at the Steele County Fairgrounds The event will begin at 6 p.m. with an opening ceremony, followed by the survivors’ walk and caregivers’ walk before the track opens to everyone. Luminaries can be purchased in the week leading up to the event at Hyvee and Fareway Foods in Owatonna.
Additional information on the Relay for Life can be found at SteeleCountyRelay.org. For questions, contact Rick Jeddeloh at 507-225-1006 or email rick.jeddeloh@cancer.org.