OWATONNA—A rainstorm couldn’t dissuade dozens of runners and walkers from attempting the Daikin Dash Saturday morning.
The 5K run/walk, part of Steele County Relay For Life, went on despite threatening skies and rain early Saturday morning.
“We were all waiting for the break,” said Sarah Bettin, coordinator of the Daikin Dash. “We were hanging out here, and it stopped.”
That proved a brief respite, however, as the skies opened again shortly after competitors began their journeys through the city. Due to conditions, the opening ceremony, as well as the awards ceremony after runners completed their runs, were both moved inside one of the Steele County Fairgrounds arenas.
“I thought it was going to be cancelled,” said Waseca’s Samantha Strand. However, she was pleased the race started, because she’d trained for it, and “I’m doing a half-marathon in October, so I have to work up to that.”
Though this was Strand’s first 5K, she felt prepared, due to her training, she said. “I’m up to four miles, now, so I think I’ll be fine.”
Another 5K first-timer Saturday was Austin’s Mariam Luehmann, who was running with her daughter, Amy Strande. Like Strand, Luehmann felt ready for Saturday’s test.
“I do a lot of exercising, and I go to the (YMCA) every morning,” Luehmann said. “I still mow my own lawn”—doing so pushing her mower even though “all my neighbors ride.”
Saturday’s run “meant a lot to both of us,” since it was “mom-daughter bonding time,” and because Strande is a breast cancer survivor, Strande said. Saturday’s 5K was merely the latest effort in Strande’s “transformative year,” a year in which she’s already shed more than 50 pounds.
She is planning a triathlon later this year, as well as a pair of obstacle races, she said. “My radiologist told me I needed a survivor plan, and (my plan) is to get healthy.”
Strande, who lives in Seattle and is a longtime Microsoft employee, was fortunate her breast cancer was “caught early,” she said. “Mammograms are key.”
The Daikin Dash actually owes its genesis to Bettin’s daughter, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2011, Bettin said. Because of her daughter’s condition, Bettin became more involved with Relay For Life, and, while brainstorming with her team at work regarding fundraising opportunities, the Daikin Dash was born.
Her daughter continues to be cancer-free, and Daikin remains the presenting sponsor for the 5K, Bettin said. All funds raised in the Daikin Dash are devoted to Steele County Relay For Life.
The 26th edition of Steele County Relay For Life Friday night included such staples as the opening ceremony, survivor lap, caregiver lap, and closing ceremony. There was also a silent auction, stage performances, and, of course, the ever-popular and poignant luminaries.
The 5K, which celebrated its fifth-anniversary Saturday, has proved a worthy addition to RFL, and it’s “a great event,” Bettin said. “It’s for everyone.”