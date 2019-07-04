BLOOMING PRAIRIE — While the popular parade and fireworks were later on the agenda, Blooming Prairie’s “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” had plenty to offer Wednesday night and early Thursday.
The youth pedal tractor pull has become a beloved tradition in Blooming Prairie, with more than 100 children taking their chances Wednesday night, said Rick Scholbrock, who has coordinated this “miniature version of a big tractor pull” in Blooming Prairie for more than a decade. “You have one horsepower, a child,” and “they see how far they can go,” with trophies awarded to the top three finishers in each age group.
“It’s good, fun competition,” Scholbrock said. “I do these” in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Missouri, and “wherever I go, it’s popular.”
While parents often “coach” their children, their typical advice of “slow and steady” is actually folly, Scholbrock said. “We built these tractors for speed, so you should go as hard and fast as you can right away.”
Wednesday’s pedal pull was restricted to ages 4-11, but older individuals could engage their competitive spirits with the Awesome Blossoms run Thursday morning.
The “very-long-running” event was blessed with sunshine and comfortable temperatures, though humidity and thunderstorms were in the forecast for later in the afternoon, said Pam Ingvalson, who coordinated the run/walk. “That worked out in a positive way, for sure.”
“We got really lucky with the weather this morning,” seconded Maddie Vorlicek, who assisted Ingvalson and is an intern with the Blooming Prairie Chamber of Commerce. “It’s awesome.”
Thursday was the second consecutive year of a new course configuration, Vorlicek said. “We changed it last year” to commemorate the anniversary of Minnesota’s governor sending National Guardsmen to the city to shut down liquor operations, and “we run through where they used to smuggle alcohol.”
The Awesome Blossoms run/walk, which features a 5K run, a two-mile walk, and a brief fun run for children, averages 50-75 participants, most of whom return year after year, she said. “We have pretty much the same people.”
Among Thursday’s veterans was Jesse Schewe, who has run this 5K a handful of times, he said. While he used to do it as a way of staying in shape for cross country, he had new motivation this year: his mother, Kasee, who was running with him for the first time.
Though Kasee is inexperienced with 5K runs, she couldn’t pass up a chance for quality time with her son, whom she doesn’t see nearly as often now that he’s away at college, she said. “It’s fun hangout time.”
Unfortunately, her son didn’t have much in the way of running advice for her, he said with a laugh. “I just try not to die when I do races.”
Another first-time runner Thursday was Reese Millam, a rising junior at Blooming Prairie High School.
“I want to (eventually) get involved with marathons, and this is an easy start,” Millam said. “If I can do this, I can go from there.”
She also had familial support, as Jamie and Steve Millam both agreed to walk Thursday.
“I wanted to support my daughter,” said Jamie, Reese’s father. “We don’t think we can do the run, but she was excited to do it, and we thought we’d join her.”
This run/walk, and the “Old Fashioned Fourth of July,” in general, provide chances to “spend time with family and be together,” said Steve. “We look forward to it every year.”