LITOMYSL — It was Friday, and Father John Sauer still wasn’t sure what he was going to say during his homily at Mass on Sunday morning — at least at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Litomysl, one of the two congregations for which he has served as parish priest for 11 years now.
“I’ve been thinking about that a lot,” he said from the parish office adjacent to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna.
It’s not that he isn’t familiar with the reading for the day. He is. The gospel reading, taken from St. Luke, tells of Jesus setting his face toward Jerusalem, meeting people along the way, inviting them to follow him, and then listening to their excuses for not going with him. It’s a passage, he says, rife with meaning — about following Christ wholeheartedly, not half-heartedly.
But there is something that will make Sunday’s homily different — especially at Litomysl. It will be the last time that Father Sauer will preach to the parishioners there, at least the last time he will preach as their parish priest.
On Wednesday, Sauer officially signed his letter of resignation as the priest at Holy Trinity, thus ending his 11-year tenure in the leadership of that congregation. And, he admits, it’s going to be difficult to say goodbye.
“I’ve invested a lot of time, energy and love in the parish,” he said. “Now to say goodbye — it’s very bittersweet.”
Pastoral plan
The change in pastoral leadership at Holy Trinity did not come as a surprise for either Sauer or the congregation. In fact, it’s been in the works for “quite a few years,” said Sauer, and was part of a larger plan to meet the needs of Catholic congregations throughout the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in southern Minnesota.
Back in late 2011, the diocese — then known as only the Diocese of Winona — initiated a plan which it hoped to finalize by spring of 2016 addressing some of the pastoral needs of Catholic communities in the area. In a recorded message made in early February of 2015, Bishop John M. Quinn of the diocese addressed those needs and the impact they would have on local Catholic parishes.
“Pastoral planning is an ongoing effort in every Catholic diocese in the world. Like any responsible organization, the diocese continually assesses and evaluates the ways in which it meets the pastoral and sacramental needs of the people in our communities,” Bishop Quinn said. “The ultimate purpose is to ensure a strong and sustainable future for the local church, which encompasses all of southern Minnesota.”
Because of the pastoral shortage that the church had at the time that meant the closing of several Catholic churches in 2015 and the merging of their congregations with nearby parishes.
Today, it means that the diocese takes a look at how its smaller churches are yoked together — “clusters,” they are called — to make certain that those clusters make the most sense. At one time — during the same time Holy Trinity of Litomysl was clustered with Sacred Heart in Owatonna — the churches in Blooming Prairie, Hayfield and Dodge Center were clustered together. But now that the priest in Byron is retiring, Dodge Center and Byron will form a new cluster, leaving Blooming Prairie and Hayfield with an opening in their cluster.
“The decision was also made to put Blooming Prairie, Hayfield and Litomysl into a cluster,” said Sauer.
That decision was announced at the first of the year, before Sauer left on a four-month sabbatical to Europe. And it’s not the first time that Litomysl has been in a different cluster. At one time the church was clustered with a parish in Ellendale, at another time with Austin and, once before, with Blooming Prairie, as Sauer recollects.
What will be different this time is that Litomysl and Sacred Heart have been clustered for 11 years — ever since Sauer has been there.
“That’s a long time to be clustered,” he said.
The ending of that cluster will mean that Sauer will be able to focus solely on the Sacred Heart parish — a congregation of 900 to 1,000 families, or, with an estimate of three heads or so per household, a congregation of about 3,000 people. And with four Masses every weekend, plus a church refurbishing project on the horizon, he knows he will be busy.
Living stones
Ask Father Sauer what he will miss most about Holy Trinity and he doesn’t hesitate to answer.
“The people,” he said.
It’s not that he’s worried about them. He’s not. The congregants are active in the parish and work well together, he said.
“The parish takes care of itself,” he said.
And he describes it as a “laid-back” parish, something that he has felt and experienced every Sunday morning that he has driven out to the church building nestled out in the sparsely populated land of rural Steele County. He hears the birds singing. He smells the nearby farms — a smell that he’s used to, having grown up as a boy on a 20-acre farm.
“It’s a childhood smell,” he said, breaking into a broad smile.
And he knows that he will be able to experience that again this summer when he goes out to the church’s parish festival at the end of July.
“Though this parish festival I won’t have to work,” he said.
Still, it is the people and working with them daily that he will miss.
He tells the story that he has heard many times — the story of how the Holy Trinity church building came to be built.
The church was established in 1887, with the congregation of Czech immigrants meeting and worshiping in a small wooden structure. But as the years past and the congregation grew, it soon was outgrowing that building.
About 1940, as the story goes, the priest of the parish had a dream about the farmers in the congregation — and most of them were farmers — playing a significant role in the building of the new church. As they were removing the stones from the fields so they could plow, they would bring those stones from their fields to Litomysl and the site of the church, each farmer bringing six wagon loads full of rocks. Those rocks would then be used to build the church.
And the farmers did bring the stones. And the stones were used to build the church that stands to this day.
“It’s a beautiful building,” said Father Sauer.
But he also recalled the mission statement of the church, which says that the people of the congregation are the “living stones of Holy Trinity parish,” Sauer said. And that is why, he said, he knows the parish will take care of itself.