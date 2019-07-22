OWATONNA – The Steele County Free Fair represents so many things for people in the community. For some, it is the one time of the year that they treat themselves to a corndog. For others it may serve as the perfect venue for a 30th high school class reunion. For almost everybody, however, the fair symbolizes time together as a family.
In 2018, the fair rolled out a brand new kids-friendly area that was completely centered around children and families. The area – which is along the 4-H building – includes playground equipment, a washable fair-themed mural, shaded picnic tables, and the Elmer Reseland stage that showcases a variety of entertainment for children.
“It just made a lot of sense to have an area designated for kids,” said Wayne Steele, the SCFF entertainment and publicity director. “The prior locations of the Reseland Stage just didn’t seem to have a lot of people attending, so we decided to try moving it and make better use of it.”
Steele said that he couldn’t have been happier with the positive turnout at the stage in 2018, featuring a variety of educational shows that ranged from magic to music that targeted kids while keeping the parents engaged and entertained.
This year, Steele is hoping to keep the ball rolling with two new acts on the Reseland Stage that are sure to be crowd pleasers.
Comic Magician Norm Barnhart – commonly known as Magic Norm – specializes in illusions, sleight-of-hand tricks, and spreading the message about the excitement and importance of reading. While the educational and clean aspect of his show made him a no-brainer for the fair, Steele said that he also is a great fit for parents to laugh alongside their children.
“All the shows in general are really geared to the kids, but we really make sure that both the young kids and the adult can both enjoy it,” Steele said. “Whenever you add comedy to a show it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The comedy aspect carries on to the second new show coming to the stage, James Wedgwood the ventriloquist. Wedgwood has been preforming as a ventriloquist since he was in the 8th grade after getting his first doll at the age of nine. Today, his show is all about audience participation and interacting with his slew of quirky character that range from Patrick McWiggins, the wisecracking leprechaun, to the loveable yet dim outdoorsman Willian Twittsnoggle.
“We haven’t had any ventriloquism at the fair for a long time, and these days you don’t see a lot of it unless it’s on TV,” Steele said, noting that it has gained a lot of popularity after several ventriloquists have been featured on popular televised variety shows like America’s Got Talent in recent years. “Wedgwood looks like a great kids performer, but it sounds like his entertainment is really for the adults, too.”
Keeping parents and their kids together to enjoy a show is clearly the mission for the Reseland Stage, but Steele believes that both Wedgwood and Magic Norm will be able to entertain all ages of fairgoers.
“When it comes down to it, how much fun is it to go to a show and just watch the kids in the audience laugh?” Steele said with a chuckle. “That’s half the fun.”
Steele said that since the 2018 fair, he has been looking for other ways to improve the new kids area. Some additions to the area will include a better fence for the playground equipment that will allow parents to watch their children play from nearby seating and a riser that has been constructed specifically for the washable mural.
“The mural will be above the riser so that the kids won’t be standing mud trying to color if it has rained the day before,” Steele explained. “The colors also won’t be scatted around the ground because we’ll be building some boxes around the mural to keep them in. This will just be a lot cleaner and easier for the kids to color and be very visible for the parents to watch the kids while in that area.”
The Steele County Free Fair is scheduled for August 12-17. Magic Norm will be performing on the Reseland Stage on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. James Wedgwood will be performing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Both shows are sponsored by Premier Banks and Brick-Meger Funeral Home.