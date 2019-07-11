OWATONNA — A small fire inside the Cybex building in Owatonna Thursday evening forced the evacuation of all employees while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
Company officials said no one was hurt in the incident and that the employees were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Details of the fire — when it started, how it started, where it started — are not yet known. Firefighters were wrapping up their equipment shortly after 9:30 p.m.
More details will be posted as they become available.