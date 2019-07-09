OWATONNA — Over the last several years, motorists around Owatonna have felt an extra jolt as they've driven over local railway crossings.
The extra bump and swerve at the crossings have been causing a tizzy, but the noise made by unsatisfied citizens seem to be paying off.
During the regular Owatonna City Council meeting on July 2, Public Works Director Kyle Skov noted that the concerns from the public about the railway crossing on State Avenue near Cash Wise Foods and Casey's General Store have not only been heard, but are being answered.
Beginning this week, Canadian Pacific will be conducting renewals at the railway crossings on both State Avenue and Elm Avenue in Owatonna. According to Salem Woodrow, a media relations specialist with Canadian Pacific, the Elm Avenue crossing has already been closed off and will remain closed until the work is completed on Thursday, July 11.
The crossing at State Avenue has also been closed to traffic, with an estimated reopening on July 18.
"Canadian Pacific appreciates the understanding of the community during this project," Woodrow said.
Railroad tracks and crossings are inspected by railroads regularly. How often ranges from daily to monthly, depending on condition and use of the track. The Federal Railroad Administration and the Minnesota Department of Transportation make periodic inspections, depending on use.
If there is a concern or complaint about a railway crossing, people are encouraged to contact Canadian Pacific through their website. The Federal Railroad Administration will also respond to complaints about track conditions.