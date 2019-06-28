MEDFORD — Medford’s ardent young readers enjoyed a reward Friday afternoon at the city’s park with a special sports day.
Summer reading calendars were sent home with Medford students toward the end of the school year, and those who read at least 20 minutes daily for at least 15 days this month were invited to the park. They picked up prizes for turning in their completed calendars, as well as took part in various activities.
“I’m pretty excited we have this many kids here already,” Michele Mundt said early Friday afternoon. “It’s awesome.”
The district formerly rewarded students for summer reading at the start of the next school year, but Summer Read-a-Palooza Fun Days like Friday are “totally new,” said Mundt, a special education paraprofessional in Medford and the co-chair of the district’s annual book fair. “We’ve never done anything like this.”
Medford earned myriad “scholastic dollars” through the course of this past year and used them to purchase a number of books, which were available for students Friday, Mundt said. “We really want to encourage more kids to read.”
In addition to the books, students could pick up free T-shirts, play sports like kickball with high school student council members, and snack on tasty treats such as granola bars, freeze pops, ice cream, and slushies. They could also learn more about — and sign up for — various local summer camps.
It’s “nice for kids to come out and see their classmates and (school) staff,” said Mindy Halvorson, who brought her son, Aidan, 9, and daughter, Kyla, 8, Friday. The Summer Read-a-Palooza Fun Day “is another option to do something” on a summer afternoon, and “it incorporates reading, which is always helpful.”
Once Aidan and Kyra “get started reading, they do like to read, and they’re very good at it,” Halvorson said. “We do (read as a family), and we like that.”
Aidan is partial to the book “Diary of a Minecraft Zombie,” while his mother’s favorite may be Gianna Marino’s “Meet Me at the Moon.”
“That’s a really good one,” she said. “We like ‘Fox in Socks,’” by Dr. Seuss, as well, a book in which the fox speaks almost entirely in densely rhyming tongue-twisters.
“We like to try to read it as fast we can without messing up,” Halvorson said with a smile. “We’re pretty good.”
The next Summer Read-a-Palooza Fun Day is scheduled for July 26, again from 1-3 p.m. at the city park’s pavilion, and will carry a water activities theme. The final Fun Day, slated for the same time and location Aug. 23, will feature first responders, including local fire, police, and ambulance personnel.