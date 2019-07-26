MEDFORD – The infamous “old football field” located on the south side of town has finally sold, but the community of Medford is experiencing unrest over what is slated to be built in its place.
Following a public hearing for the development of multi-phase housing targeted for those ages 50 and up, the Medford City Council meeting on Monday was near maximum capacity with community members wanted to express their concerns and distaste over a particular part of the project.
Phase One of the project, led by Todd Nelson of T. Nelson, LLC, will be the construction of a 16-unit apartment complex, complete with a community room and exercise facility. The complex will be one of three identical buildings that Nelson plans to build on the 16-acre lot, along with six fourplexes and nine single family home residential lots.
According to Nelson, the only thing left to be approved by the City is the plotting of the property. Phase One is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The city council had unanimously approved the developer’s agreement with Nelson at their June meeting.
While the overall consensus from the public was that they were in support of the fourplexes and residential lots, the residents in attendance to the city council meeting made it clear that they did not want to see the apartment complexes built.
“I am not against developing that property for townhomes,” said Luke Brown, a resident of Medford. “I don’t think that anybody that owns a home bordering that land wants apartments back there. It all sounds good now until the cash flow isn’t there or someone’s plans change or it is sold to a different developer to do something different. If you don’t allow it to be built in the first place than you won’t have that problem.”
Though the plan is for all the buildings to be rented out to those ages 50 and up in what Nelson calls “independent living,” the community represented at the meeting on Monday expressed doubt in that remaining the case – especially if the developer has a hard time filling the units.
“If [the complex] isn’t filled with the 50-plus, will they be filled with low income or income based people?” asked Amanda Mueller, who owns a home near the property in question. “Because that is something I am against.”
One resident commented that she didn’t want Medford to “turn into Faribault” in reference to Section 8 housing – which is rental housing assistance to private landlords on behalf of low-income households.
“There is nothing preventing the developer form selling to a different developer or a manager who wants a different group than the 50-plus,” Brown added.
Nelson, however, said that he isn’t currently entertaining a plan B for if the 50-plus demographic fails to fill the buildings, stating that he is completely confident that it won’t be an issue.
“I don’t have a backup plan at this point,” Nelson stated. “The 50-plus group is the largest demographic we have coming up in the next 20-30 years. I’ll be able to fill everything.”
An increase in traffic was also a shared concern amongst the crowd, with Mueller stating that an area along 2nd Street SE is already too busy for more than one vehicle to pass through at a time when cars are parked along the street.
“The streets and avenues just aren’t wide enough to take on additional traffic,” Mueller said. “Not to mention the kids in the neighborhood that people don’t look for anyway.”
Another neighbor to the property said that the back door of the apartment complex will be 100 feet from his property with the driveways lining up with one another. He said that there is concern with how they will be able to exit the driveway with all the additional traffic the apartments will create.
Other issues discussed during the city council meeting regarding the apartment complex was the aesthetic of the design. The design currently is drawn so that the back of the apartment to be built in Phase One will face the east, which residents felt wouldn’t be pleasing to the eye or represent the overall look of the community well.
Whether or not an apartment building in Medford would affect property value was also discussed. Medford Mayor Lois Nelson stated that after talking to the Steele County assessor that there is no data to show that an apartment would cause any values to drop.
“I would argue that there is more data out there showing that an apartment complex in the backyard of a single family home does hurt property value,” Brown said.
The question on why the apartment complex has to come in the first phase was also asked at the meeting as residents reiterated that they would rather see the fourplexes that they supported be built first.
City Administrator Andy Welti stated that the developer will have to meet the standards of the city’s storm water requirements, noting that the storm water will have to be retained on site and that no additional discharge from what is currently there will be produced. Without meeting those standards, Welti said the developer will not be able to move forward.
The development plan includes a man-made pond as a response to the storm water requirements.
Todd Nelson stated that the entire project could take up to ten years, with Phase One estimated to be complete by the spring of 2021. According to Nelson, the next phases will depend on the city’s infrastructure and when the city will approve his future projects.
According to Medford City Attorney Mark Rahrick, Nelson will be unable to begin construction until the city council approves the final plat.
During the Monday meeting, the city council approved a preliminary rezoning of the property on a 4-1 vote with councilmember Matt Dempsey opposing.