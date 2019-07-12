OWATONNA — The weather was optimal for an evening on the town as the community gathered for the second Downtown Thursday event of the summer.
Vendors, musical acts, food trucks, and businesses lined the streets along North Cedar Avenue for the monthy summer event that aims to bring a night market to downtown Owatonna. The event brings a “boulevard feel” that is accompanied with art and live music preformed both in Central Park and the green space next to Old Town Bagels and across from The Music Space of Owatonna.
Owatonna native Travis Thamert opened the evening with a mix of covers and original pieces in the green space. A 2012 Owatonna High School graduate, Tharmet released his first single “Midnight Air” last year.
The Owatonna Community Band set up in Central Park later in the night, consisting of musicians ranging from teenagers to retirees.
The final 2019 Downtown Thursday is scheduled for Aug. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.