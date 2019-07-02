A trio of Owatonna High School students were able to learn, build, and practice leadership skills during a visit to Camp RYLA in Hudson, Wisconsin, this spring.
Roughly 100 students were selected by Rotary clubs in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp in mid-April, said Ryan Gillespie, who was president of the Rotary Club of Owatonna for the past year until she formally relinquished her post to Troy Klecker Monday. The Rotary-sponsored five-day camp focuses on various levels of leadership, including teamwork, problem-solving, and interpersonal relationships.
Students were “challenged” to be “effective leaders,” and perhaps the highest hurdle for Nolan Burmeister was when he was tasked to write and deliver the introduction for one of the camp’s motivational speakers, he said. Public speaking is hardly Burmeister’s forte, but “everyone started cheering” as soon as he took the stage, and that “support gave me a confidence boost.”
“It was out of my comfort zone,” but he had to “take on my fear,” he said. “It helped me get over my fear.”
The ropes course wasn’t a problem for the fearless Lauren Phelps, although one element did give her pause, she said. She had to walk a tightrope with only her partner’s hand to steady her, and the gap between them continued to grow wider and wider.
In the “endless maize,” Korey Adams learned the value of seeking assistance from others, he said. Blindfolded and “stubborn,” he was in the maize for several minutes, until he realized “sometimes I need to ask for help” and put aside his “pride.”
During an ethical discussion, Adams discovered he could disagree without being disagreeable, he said. Though he remained the only one in his group taking one position on an issue, he could still “love and appreciate” his fellow members.
In her group, Phelps and company had to decide whether or not to use their hypothetical superpower, to return anyone to the age of 20, she said. Her group adumbrated “pros and cons,” but it was “the most respectful debate I’ve ever had,” and, ultimately, they decided against utilizing that superpower.
Adams has no problem making friends — “I’m a social person” — but he was pleasantly surprised by the depth and quality of the bonds forged at the camp, he said. He formed stronger, closer, and better relationships with several campers than he has with other people he’s known for years.
Phelps had spoken to CAMP RYLA alumni before her trip, so she knew it was an attractive opportunity, but it “surpassed expectations,” she said. Like Burmeister and Adams, she would wholeheartedly recommend it to other students.