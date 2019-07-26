MEDFORD – It’s been a year since the Medford City Council had a deep discussion about the focus of the city’s park board, specifically regarding transforming a greenspace by the water tower into a neighborhood park and play area.
In 2018, the park board asked Council to approve a request to seek grants and other funding necessary to construct a playground at the water tower greenspace. The initial estimated cost of the playground was $43,000. At that time, the council gave the direction to the park board to host an open house to obtain community input on the proposed playground. During the open house held in December, approximately five Medford residents attended. One resident asked about the cost of the project and the method of financing the project, a second resident commented on it being close to neighboring homes and questioned whether vandalism would be an issue.
Since that time, the city council has had a slight makeover with members Grace Bartlett and Chad Langeslag stepping into office in January, replacing longtime council members Keith Maas and Chad Merritt who had chosen not to file for re-election in 2018. Both former members were opposed to putting energy and funding into a park near the water tower.
According to City Administrator Andy Welti, there haven’t been many park board meetings since that time as well.
During the Monday City Council meeting, the park board once again made a request to the council directly regarding a potential park near the water tower: to establish a grant funding target with the understanding that the City would cover the remaining portion. Welti said that the park board simply needed to know how much money the council would be willing to put into a potential Water Tower Park.
“The total coast of the playground when you add engineering expenses, a sidewalk to make it accessible, and removing the current well building structure is $50,000 to $60,000,” Welti explained, adding that the park board has indicated that they would be willing to scale the project back.
“We haven’t had a discussion yet with our new personalities about a neighborhood park,” said Mayor Lois Nelson as she referenced Bartlett and Langeslag. “Perhaps that is something we need to do first.”
Councilmember Marie Sexton, who has been a proponent to the Water Tower Park for a number of years, stated that a neighborhood park in that area would be essential for parents who want their children to remain close to home instead of making the trek down to Straight River Park in town. Nelson also is an advocate for neighborhood parks, noting that people are always looking at the amenities in the community when deciding where they want to live.
“I feel we haven’t done anything proactively lately,” Nelson said. “I think it’s time we make a concerted effort – Water Tower Park has been in discussion for 25 years.”
Councilmember Matt Dempsey was the only person on the council who voted his opposition towards putting money towards a new park, stating that Straight River Park already isn’t being taken care and that he would rather see money put towards needed upgrades at the city pool.
Since this project may be dependent upon grant funds, and the amount and timing of receiving the grant funds are unknown, Welti suggested in a memo to the council that if they choose to fund this project, that it utilize funds from either the General Fund of the 401 General Capital Projects Fund to finance the project. At the end of 2018, the balance of the All Departments Fund of the 401 General Capital Projects Fund is $271,631. At the end of 2019, $35,331 is budgeted to be transferred to the account. In the past, the city council discussed this fund was intended to be used for streets, municipal buildings, or other large capital expenditures.
The council did not make a motion regarding funds for Water Tower Park at the meeting, though a representative for the park board stated that they would likely come back with two or three proposals after their next meeting. Nelson mentioned that she would like the board to factor in any in-kind portions of funding for the next time the item is discussed.