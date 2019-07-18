OWATONNA — After a year on the market, two Steele County-owned buildings appear to be sold — or nearly so.
During a work study session for the Steele County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday evening, the board heard from the potential buyers of the assisted living facility Park Place and the neighboring vacant Cedarview Care Center, both located in Owatonna near the fairgrounds. Brad Bass, along with his wife and business partner Heather, shared with the commissioners their innovative elder care vision for the future of the facilities.
“Our company is what you see,” Bass said. “We work in both senior cooperatives and assisted living.”
Bradford Development has been in business for 22 years, working primarily with low-income seniors. The company provides BridgeWater assisted living communities that partner with the Green House Project, which means all of their facilities meet and maintain key standards that include home layout, elder directed, advanced staff training, and a high staff-to-elder ratio.
Bradford Development also provides senior cooperatives in Winona, Northfield, and Mankato as well as one located in Wisconsin. The cooperatives are designed to provide maintenance-free homeownership for those ages 62 and older. The company is currently in the process of developing a second senior cooperative in Winona.
For Steele County, Bass said that they are ready to bring their way of providing senior care to Owatonna by razing and redeveloping Cedarview to create a 27-unit senior cooperative. The original ideas included no interruption of services to Park Place, but an engineering study revealed that would not be the case if the sale were to move through.
“We found that there are utilities which go underneath [Cedarview] and are shared with Park Place,” Bass explained to the commissioners. “It causes a lot of concerns. Due to the connecting nature to the buildings, it’s been deemed to be an unsafe operation for us to have residents within 20 feet of us during this major operation. It just creates too many opportunities for a crisis with already vulnerable adults.”
Bass further explained that if the purchase agreement were to go through, it would be in the best interest of Bradford Development to relocate the 50 residents currently residing in Park Place. Ideally, he said that the residents would have to be displaced for about six months until all the risk-factors involving the Park Place building are handled. The demolition of Cedarview and construction of the senior cooperative, however, would take roughly 11 months.
“It is unfortunate that we cannot continue to provide service to the residents in Park Place, but we believe we can provide even better service once this is done,” Bass said, adding that they would renovate and add a commercial-grade kitchen to the assisted living facility. “Our goal is to come to Owatonna and spread what we are already doing in other areas of Minnesota.”
During the work study session, Bass acknowledged that their timeline was “fairly aggressive” for the renovations and construction, but that he is willing to waive a due diligence period that would ensure the residents in Park Place would be less negatively impacted by a quick notice to vacate. He added that all current residents would be given first priority at moving back into Park Place and that their original rates would remain in effect.
“Our biggest thing with this has been that we want this to be as seamless as possible for our residents. We want to protect them,” said Commissioner Jim Abbe. “Are we aware of what beds would be available within the community?”
Bass explained to the commissioners that the original plan was to move the Park Place residents into the vacancies that were only recently filled due to an emergency at another area senior living facility. The Brooks on St. Paul — an Ecumen facility located on the north side of Owatonna that provides independent living, assisted living, and memory care — had to evacuate 24 residents on July 5 after a flash flood breached the building. Bass said he is optimistic that the flood will be resolved by the time any Park Place residents would need to be relocated, adding that they will do whatever they can to keep all residents within the community and close to home.
“May 1 would be our ultimate goal to move residents back in,” Bass said, noting that it would still depend on how fast the ball could get moving with the purchase agreement. “If we could do this another way we would, but it’s a potential crisis at a state in life that the residents don’t need. A roll of the dice is not worth taking here.”
The commissioners directed County Administrator Scott Golberg to move forward with the purchase agreement and prepare it for the regular meeting on Tuesday, July 23. If the purchase agreement follows through, the People’s Press will continue to provide updates on the development proposal for both Park Place and the potential senior cooperative in place of Cedarview.
“I think this is going to be a really beautiful addition to the community,” said Commissioner Greg Krueger.
“The residents are going to love it,” Bass added. “I guarantee it.”
Park Place and Cedarview were acquired by Steele County during the county’s involvement with Steele County Communities for a Lifetimes, a nonprofit corporation founded by the county and Benedictine Health Systems to run area assisted-living facilities. The county removed its affiliation with the nonprofit at the end of 2017.