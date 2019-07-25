OWATONNA—Crazy Days 2019 kicked off Thursday with sales on the streets and sidewalks of downtown Owatonna, as well as various community fitness sessions, musical performances, and even pickleball demonstrations.
“It’s refreshing to see such large participation this year up and down the street,” said Jerry Besser, Tone Music proprietor. Besser has been in his downtown spot for nearly three decades, so he’s witnessed firsthand the vicissitudes of downtown commerce.
“I remember the old days,” when it “was a madhouse” during sales events like Crazy Days, he said. As some retailers closed or moved, Owatonna’s downtown, like “a lot of downtowns,” experienced “a down period.”
Fortunately, “new blood and interest,” including the stewardship of the Owatonna Business Partnership, has “revitalized” Crazy Days, he said. “That’s good” for everyone.
Among the new vendors Thursday was Create, a party-crafts business operated by Jennifer Martin and Niki Nechanicky. In addition to examples of their creations, such as welcome signs, they offered youth a chance to make slime, and both Nechanicky and Martin picked up slime tips from their daughters prior to Thursday.
“My daughter, Samantha, has her own slime room at home,” Nechanicky said with a chuckle. “She’s a professional.”
Sawyer Wobig, 3, was among those who made slime at the booth Thursday morning.
“She’s been asking to create slime for a long time, and we just” recently procured the ingredients for slime, said Sawyer’s mother, Kayla. When they noticed the Create booth Thursday, though, “we thought we’d try it here, first.”
Even more attractive to Kayla was the fact that all proceeds from Thursday’s slime-making are going to be donated to We All Play, the organization committed to raise funds to construct an inclusive playground and miracle league field in Owatonna, she said. “This is a perfect opportunity” to support We All Play.
Martin has attended We All Play meetings, and she’s long considered ways to succor the organization, she said. She decided this month to donate 10% of the proceeds from her photography business, as well as all the money from Thursday’s slime workshop, to We All Play.
Both Martin and Nechanicky have made it a priority to involve youth with their burgeoning business, doing crafts with children during the summer’s first Downtown Thursday and having youth-create nights at Hat Chic Clothing Company, so Thursday’s slime adventure was another logical step, Martin said. “It’s something for kids to do while their parents are shopping” at Crazy Days.
Tanya Henson, owner/operator of Hat Chic Clothing Company, “has been a great supporter of ours” as Martin and Nechanicky continue building Create, Martin said. “We’ve worked a lot with” Hat Chic Clothing Company, and “that’s been really fun.”
With Create, Martin and Nechanicky “do a little bit of everything,” Martin said. “Whatever people request, we’ll try to make it for them.”
Those who missed Martin and Nechanicky Thursday will have another chance next week, Martin said. They plan to set up their Create booth at the summer’s final Downtown Thursday.
Also drawing a crowd Thursday morning was the Owatonna Pickleball Association’s pickleball demonstration and practicum for children and adults.
“We want to give them an opportunity to know what it feels like, what the (sport) is like,” said OPA member Edith Schauble, who started playing pickleball a handful of years ago. “We’re trying to increase our membership and get more interest in the community.”
“We have our own courts” for pickleball, four in Morehouse Park and two near Lincoln Elementary, and “we play inside during the winter,” Schauble said. “It’s great exercise, fun, and social.”
Pickleball is “the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.,” and the OPA has nearly 200 members, she said. “It’s a blast.”
Crazy Days continues Friday, with retail stores and vendors opening at 8 a.m. The annual kid’s parade begins at 10 a.m., a three-on-three basketball tournament tips at 2 p.m., and the band In a Bind will perform in the park starting at 5 p.m.