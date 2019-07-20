Last week’s Mystery Shot: Mayo Clinic Health System — Owatonna
When Jim Andrews stepped in my office this past week, I thought I was in trouble. He was carrying a folded up newspaper in his hand and had a look of determination in his face. I had seen the look before, usually from someone who didn’t like something I had put in the paper and wanted to have a “discussion” with me.
“What now?” I thought.
Then he opened last week’s Lifestyle section, the front page and pointed to the Mystery Shot, telling me he knew where it was.
And, he was correct.
What’s more, he was almost the only one, which surprised me a bit because the object pictured is in a high-traffic area, specifically the Mayo Clinic Health System — Owatonna.
Maybe it’s just that the players of Mystery Shot are a healthy lot and don’t frequent the clinic that much.
And no, it’s not a new-fangled medical device. In fact, it’s old.
The Mystery Shot for Saturday, July 13, 2019, is part of the wheel of an old carriage that is in the waiting room east of the entrance to the clinic, near the area where one could purchase eyeglasses.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Jim Andrews, of course, and Jim and Mat Joachim.
Thanks to all who participated.
Russell Rudolf has provided the Mystery Shot for the past three weeks. Shall we make it four?
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week's Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend's edition.
