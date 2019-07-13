Last week’s Mystery Shot: Brooktree Golf Course
I thought last week’s Mystery Shot might fool a few folks. What I didn’t expect was how many people it did trick. Almost everyone, it seems.
Almost.
Those who did venture a guess were correct in saying that it was a drinking water fountain, which was fairly easy to ascertain given the water that was coming out of the structure. And given the green grass that was visible behind it, it is of little wonder that several readers thought it was at a park. Central Park, perhaps? Morehouse?
Actually, no.
So the next key was seeing and identifying the plaque that is located directly beneath the water. And if you noticed, there is the image of a head — or at least part of a head — in the plaque. Yes, that is an ear, a section of forehead, part of the upper jawline and some hair that you are seeing.
So you should be looking for a water fountain with somebody’s face on it near some place that looks like, though actually isn’t, a park — something like, say, a golf course.
The Mystery Shot for July 6, 2019, was the water fountain at the first teebox at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.
And the image on the plaque? That’s none other than Larry McCarthy. The plaque reads, “Larry McCarthy, 1941-1998, What you gave of yourself / Touched people’s lives forever. / New acquaintances walked away / Knowing they had a new friend. / You will always be remembered / For your warm smile / Never ending humor / And your love of life. Given with love / Family and Friends.”
Only one person identified the Mystery Shot this week, and Mr. McCarthy along with it.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot was Duane Ludwig.
Thanks to all who participated.
Last week’s Mystery Shot was provided to us by Russell Rudolf — an avid golfer, I am told. This week’s is also provided by the Rev. Rudolf, though it has nothing to do with the game.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.