Last week’s Mystery Shot: Steele County Community Garden
To my knowledge — but hey, I’m old and forgetful — last week’s Mystery Shot was the first photo contributed by Pamela Larsen. And she nearly pitched a shut-out. Heck, she nearly had a perfect game.
Must be something in that last name — Larsen. (And for those of you not versed in Major League Baseball history, look it up.)
Several people came close to identifying what was pictured in the Mystery Shot, but in the end only four readers — actually, two groups of two — correctly identified what was in the photo.
Several readers thought it was the sign put out by the Steele County Master Gardeners at one of the two Owatonna farmers markets — the one in Central Park or the one at Grace Baptist Church. And, in fact, that would’ve fit in with my no-hint hint that I gave last week when I said, “No hints this time. You’ll have to master this one on your own.”
“Master,” as in master gardeners. Get it?
In fact, that — the master gardeners, not my hint — was something Pamela Larsen talked about in submitting this photo. More about that in a minute.
Alas, that’s not what the photo was. But if you look closely at the photo you can see what looks like an actual garden with the little signs posted to tell what crops are planted there. In fact, that’s what it is.
The Mystery Shot for June 22, 2019, was the sign next to the Steele County Community Garden on Alexander Drive SW in Owatonna, near Riverland Community College.
And here’s what Pamela Larsen said about the local master gardeners:
“The University of Minnesota Extension-Steele County Master Gardeners are the ‘gatekeepers’ of this community garden. Lots are rented to community members who have a desire to grow vegetables and flowers but don’t have the space at their own home. Sometimes, a lot is rented as an extension of their own home garden. If interested in what the Steele County Master Gardeners do in the community, please see their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SteeleCoMasterGardeners/.”
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Ed Drake and Kim Miller; and Jim and Mat Joachim.
Thanks to all who participated.
Today’s Mystery Shot comes from Russell Rudolf. And sorry, I couldn’t think of a hint. No, really.
