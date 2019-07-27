Last week’s Mystery Shot: City administration building
It was the bard who said, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”
I quote that not only because I like Shakespeare, but because the place pictured in last week’s Mystery Shot is known by many names. As for it smelling sweet, though I’ve been known to be up there sniffing around, I don’t have a real conclusion on the odor.
But I digress.
When the answers came in, they came in bearing various names and different permutations of those names in some cases — all of which I accepted because I’m a heck of a guy.
For the sake of this Mystery Shot, we will say that the Mystery Shot for Saturday, July 20, 2019, was part of the ornamentation near the entrance to the Owatonna city administration building in the West Hills Complex.
Because the building and the campus has such a long and diverse history, dating back to that 1887 date pictured in the Mystery Shot, with many pages in that history, we allowed for various names to be used. Some called it the Owatonna city offices, some the city administration building at West Hills, some the “former State School,” and three people, who submitted together, by the much longer name, “Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children,” a.k.a., the “orphanage museum.”
The trio who gave the formal name did so, they said, because “the illustrious Owatonna historian, Otto Nelson, had just taken these three Texas ladies to see this Owatonna delight yesterday [Saturday, July 20].”
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Becky Boles, Sarah Deckert and Tina J. Stacy (the three Texas ladies); Jim and Mat Joachim; Linda & Derald Shaw; Judith Tiede; and Diane Vosejpka.
Thanks to all who participated.
