Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuits members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and a variety of other items. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for you next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, June 28, 2019. There were 22 players, 6 tables with 7 rounds each. First place went to Shelly Malecha with 3,880 points. Second Place went to Marvin Maas with 3,150 points. Third Place went to Yvonna Baker with 3,110 points. Fourth Place went to Gloria Seykora with 3,070 points. Fifth place went to Gary Stark with 3,070 points. Sixth place went to Shirley Dahl with 2,630 points. Roger was the Fonzie Bear Winner.
Cribbage
Top score last week was Christ Minske with a 814 score as he started fast with five wins and then finished with a win with the help of a 21 crib the first game. Erling Hommedahl faltered the last game but his five wins placed him second at 810, Ruth Boser was third at 804 after having a 24 and 20. That was 24 the past two weeks and it was dealt to her both times by opponent Gary Staats. Steve Britt was fourth for the thirteen players as he put five winning rounds together for 803. Marvin Maas won the drawing and Wayne Camilli finished with five wins but the hole he dug the first two rounds cost him.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers. Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, June 28, 2019
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Judy Drevlow
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Marty Speikers 219 (+47); Greg Louis 218 (+42)
Game 2: Mike Dettmer 222 (+35); Judy A. Johnson 168 (+25)
Game 3: Greg Louis 203 (+27); Jim Gasner 181 (+26)
Series Total Pins Over: Greg Louis 617 (+89)
Split Conversions: Bob Pecore (3-6-7-10); Worth Gallentine (3-10
HyVee Bowling Monday, July 1
High games: Chuck Newgard 187 +25, Janice Walker 147 +26 twice, Dave Linders 189 +53, Jim Gasner 201 +43, Ev Pecore 140 +27, Bob Pecore 194 +26 and 215 +47, Dennis Johnson 186 +31, Sharon Allard 179 +42 and Arlene Gleason 158 +31
Split Conversions: Judy Johnson 5-7, Willie Peterson 2-7, Greg Posch 3-5-10, Judy Harlicker 4-5-7 and Arlene Gleason 5-6
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game Sharon Allard, Janice Walker and Judy Drevlow
2nd game Jim Gasner, Arlene Gleason and Janice Walker and Bob Pecore tied for third
3rd game: Dave Linders, Bob Pecore and Ev Pecore
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome. If you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room. All participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Shuffle Board
Shuffleboard is back! Come join us for an hour of shuffleboard at 1 p.m. every Thursday at West Hills Social Commons. Whether you are a veteran with many years of shuffleboard experience or just learning the rules, we think you will have a good time getting a little exercise with some local “good sports.” Instruction provided by Willie Peterson. Equipment is provided.
Senior Softball Schedule
July 9 at Faribault
July 16 at Owatonna
July 30 at Owatonna
Golden Tones
Golden Tones is looking for any members who enjoy singing to give us a try. We are especially in need of men but would welcome anyone to join us. We do not do audition and being able to read music is a not a necessity. If you are interested call Mary Carlson at 507-451-3100 or 507-213-3096
SeniorPlace Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 – 7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food. This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee at the following times: 2nd Monday of each month or 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting SEMCAC at (507)864-8243 or seniordinersclub@semcac.org.
AARP Smart Driver Classes
Wednesday, July 10 at 8:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 18 at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, 25 at 6 p.m.