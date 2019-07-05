With summer upon us and the golf season in full swing, many people are en route to developing a common condition called medial epicondylitis, also known as “golfer’s elbow.” Golfer’s elbow is usually caused by repetitive motions like a golf swing, and the source of pain is usually present near the elbow joint on the inside of the arm.
Even though this condition is given the name golfer’s elbow it is not limited to only golfers. Anyone who repeatedly uses their wrists and forearms to grip and clench can be subject to developing this condition.
Golfer’s elbow is primarily brought on by overuse and repetitive strain on the forearm muscles. However, not taking the appropriate measures to rest and take breaks during the day can lead to medial elbow pain. Direct injury, falls, and poor techniques during the follow through of hitting a golf ball, or a hard divot may contribute to an injury to your elbow this season.
Some symptoms that may occur with golfer’s elbow are:
• Forearm tightness
• Restrictions with elbow and hand movements
• Tenderness along the inside of the elbow
• Difficulty holding, pinching and gripping objects
• Flexing of the arm and hand causing pain
• Noted weakness, stiffness and possible tingling and numbness in the hand.
The pain you may be having does not have to keep you off the golf course or away from your normal activities. With rest and the appropriate treatment, such as physical therapy, you can get back into the swing of things.
Your physical therapist can determine the appropriate plan of care by decreasing inflammation and pain with the use of modalities such as ultrasound and manual skills for muscle relaxation of the forearm. The next step will be maintaining and improving flexibility, strength and endurance. Your physical therapist will be able to educate you on the appropriate stretches and strengthening exercises in order to return back to prior level of sport and activity.