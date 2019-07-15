DECORAH, Iowa—Five residents of Owatonna, Minnesota have been named to the Luther College 2019 spring dean's list: Meretta Hanson, Tyler Kain and Elizabeth Wiebke, Luther College seniors; Luke Berkley and Grace Simon, juniors.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D). Luther College's spring 2019 Dean's List includes 703 students; 73 first-years, 154 sophomores, 152 juniors and 324 seniors.