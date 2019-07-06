As we all enjoy this longer weekend and the extension of our 4th of July celebrations, let us be brave to consider a caution concerning civil religion. This is a term introduced by the French in 1762 but seems to be a fairly common reality in many countries across the globe. (Jean-Jacques Rousseau – “The Social Contract”) Patriotism is the love of one’s country; civil religion is the worship of one’s country, its symbols such as the flag and its military, and its leaders.
We are not a Christian nation. We are a free nation with the liberty to practice our faith or religion as we so chose, but also allowing that freedom of religion to citizens of many and various other religions. I consider myself to be patriotic. I, like you, love this land of ours. I love the freedoms along with responsibilities that my country offers, to me and to everybody else. But I am a Christian and so I will boldly say “God comes first!” It is, for me, “God and Country,” and not the other way around. When my country is right I support and applaud it. But when my country is wrong it is my duty, yes, even my Christian duty, to call it out and work for the freedoms and liberties of all. These are your duties as well.
In our hymnbook at the church I serve we have a hymn in the section marked “National Songs.” This is one of my favorite hymns and it is titled “This is My Song.” I especially love the second verse because it reminds me that God is God of all the nations, not just the one that I love and live in. So here is that second verse for you to consider and also enjoy:
"My country’s skies are bluer than the ocean,
and sunlight beams on cloverleaf and pine.
But other lands have sunlight too, and clover,
and skies are ev’ry-where as blue as mine.
So hear my song, O God of all the nations,
a song of peace for their land and for mine."