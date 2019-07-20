PARK AND REC: A Day in the Life

A Day in the Life is a pleasant sounding title to this article, yet a better title may be What Really Happens in Park Maintenance. First off, let’s get a couple of things out of the way: each day is never like the one before, and we do a lot more than mow grass and whip weeds.
We’ll start with the big picture, and narrow things down. Overall, the City of Owatonna has more than 811 acres of parkland and over 17 miles of trails.
Owatonna has one Regional Park that contains Kaplan’s Woods and Kaplan’s Woods Parkway. Unique to this park is a Mountain Bike trail, public beach with a beach house and concession stand, and a public boat access. Lake Kohlmier provides its own challenges with required specialty aquatic maintenance and regulations.
Owatonna has five Community Parks: Dartt’s, Fairgrounds, Manthey, Mineral Springs and Morehouse. Dartt’s Park is the home of the varsity and Ace’s baseball field, while Morehouse hosts varsity softball. Mineral Springs houses Owatonna’s disc golf course, as well as an historic springs drinking fountain and the statue of Princess Owatonna. Morehouse is also home to the Owatonna Skate Park, the Warsinski Chalet and the Morehouse Dam.
There is one Community Athletic Complex, the Owatonna Soccer Complex, and one currently under construction. There are five Neighborhood Parks: Brown, Cashman (undeveloped), Jaycee, Maple Creek and Walter H. Gainey. We’ve got six Mini Parks: Buecksler, Countryview, Crocus, Fremont, North Bluff and Willow. Central Park, with a unique bandshell and fountain, it’s classification is an Urban Park Plaza. Leo Rudolph is the one nature preserve in the community.
Then we come to our Special Use Parks. The Archery Park on Elm has seven shooting lanes and was developed by staff, even down to building the targets. Brooktree is an 18-hole championship municipal golf course. Lake Chase Park is the home of the Owatonna’s Dog Park along with picnic areas and a fishing pier. River Springs Water Park has our shortest season, but plenty to do in the off-season to keep it in good working condition. Sid Kinyon Courts were remodeled by staff last year and now contains a tennis court, two pickleball courts, a tennis practice area, a bocce ball court, permanent bean bag boards and a ping pong table, and a large artificial turf open area for you to bring your own lawn games.
There are several undeveloped park land areas and open spaces as well, including Summer, Falkland Meadow, Kriesel’s Woods, Kriesel and Hazel Parks. Even though the amenities are few, maintenance is still important to take care of these areas.
So consider the majority of maintenance comes from mowing, weed whipping, spraying and taking care of the special amenities and buildings listed above. Then consider everything else in those parks. 350 picnic tables, 300 trash barrels, 75 benches, 22+ picnic areas & grills, 19 permanent restrooms, 17 parking lots, 13+ ballfields, 13 shelters, 12 portable restrooms (and building enclosures for them), 12 bike racks, 11 playgrounds, 11 soccer fields, 8 electronic scoreboards, 7 tennis courts, 6 sand volleyball courts, 6 pickleball courts, 5 concession stands, 4 horseshoe pits, 4 basketball courts, 3 bike repair stations, 2 fishing piers, 2 outdoor fireplaces, 1 hockey rink, and does anyone feel like singing and a partridge in a pear tree yet?
And we can’t even put numbers to retaining walls, riprap along the rivers and creeks, tree trimming and removal, weather event repairs and clean-up, concrete work, graffiti removal and vandalism repair, trail and bridge maintenance, athletic field preparation, taking care of 35+ lawn mowers, tractors & attachments and other equipment needed to keep up with all of our acres.
In addition, so far this year community groups and businesses have turned in over 60 park and event permits. These requests range from using parks and trails to delivering picnic tables, bleachers, trash barrels, chairs, fire pits and several other items.
The park department has many partnerships, providing services to take care of the downtown landscape including hanging the 125 flower baskets, mowing open areas for OPU and other city-owned properties, and many of the school’s outdoor athletic fields.
The park crew needs to be Jacks of all Trades, even being able to run snow plows clearing streets in the winter, and we know that was quite a chore just a few months ago! Our crew goes to educational sessions to learn the newest techniques and best practices, and takes classes for permits for chemical use. I bet you didn’t know Owatonna has two Certified Playground Safety Inspectors! And, our department is responsible for 92 buildings, the airport buildings and lighting systems, and all of Owatonna’s stoplights!
A day in the life of the parks & recreation maintenance crew, as you can see, is no small task. We do take pride in our beautiful parks, and we sure hope that you take the time to enjoy all of our parks, trails and beautiful landscape in Owatonna!
Tidbits
The Parks and Recreation Draft Master Plan is available for review. We encourage you to provide feedback on the social pinpoint page. https://wsb.mysocialpinpoint.com/owatonnaparksplan#/ The link to the full draft plan is available on the Parks & Recreation website.
Fall registration for Parks & Recreation activities begins July 25.
Are you interested in discovering what birds are in our parks and around our trails? Learn about using iNaturalist and a new Parks and Rec project at an informal meeting, July 23 at 10 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation office.
Brooktree has new tee box signs going up this season, if you’re interested in being a sponsor, call Mary Jo Knudson at 507-774-7364.
The Owatonna Soccer Association (OSA) is having registration for traveling teams for the MYSA Fall League. Boys and girls born 2011 (U9) through 2005 (U15) are eligible. OSA requires registrations be done online except for those requesting scholarships and must be completed by Aug. 1 at owatonnasoccer.org. In-person registration is Monday, July 29 from 5-7 p.m. at Lincoln soccer pavilion. You only need to attend if: (1) you want to confirm jersey size or (2) you are applying for a scholarship. All scholarships must be done at the in-person registration or by bringing the application to the Walbran and Furness Law Office at 140 East Main Street by August 1st at 5 p.m. Any questions, contact Amanda Simon at 507-676-2486.